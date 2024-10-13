Iranian Foreign Ministry once again denies transferring ballistic missiles to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has again denied the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The minister emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries began long before the war in Ukraine.
Tehran has once again denied the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia and emphasized that cooperation between Iran and Russia began long before the war against Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, UNN reports .
I have clearly said and I repeat once again: we did not provide Russia with ballistic missiles. If Europe needs something to calm down Israel's blackmail, it is better to look for another story
According to him, Iranian-Russian military cooperation is not new, but "has a history long before the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine.
In addition, the Iranian minister emphasized that "some Europeans" have provided Israel with all kinds of weapons.
Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that his government has not transferred any weapons to Russia since coming to power in August.
