“Shahids” in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115383 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117938 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192163 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150226 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150982 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195171 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112349 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104983 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 49486 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 76182 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 76182 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 72464 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 46684 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 53333 views

03:40 AM • 53333 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192163 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 192163 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195172 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195172 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199593 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199593 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148405 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147771 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151967 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142972 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142972 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159456 views
“Shahids” in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia

"Shahids" in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 16722 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16722 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation has announced Iran's active military cooperation with Russia. In exchange for Shahids and ballistic missiles, Tehran seeks to receive aircraft and other technologies from Russia.

Despite official denials, Iran actively cooperates with Russia in the military sphere. In exchange for Shahids and ballistic missiles, Tehran seeks to obtain Russian aviation and other technologies. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

Iran is actively cooperating with Russia in the military sphere. In particular, it has recently become known that Russia may have received about 200 Iranian short-range ballistic missiles. Although Iran officially denies these accusations

- the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement. 

Analysts explain that it is beneficial for the Islamic Republic to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, as the regime's leadership most likely sees this conflict as a factor in diverting US attention from Iran.

Iran could transfer technology to Russia to produce engines for cruise missiles: what is known11.09.24, 17:20 • 19036 views

Also, among the many benefits of cooperation with Russia in the context of the sanctioned economy, Iran hopes to receive modern aircraft from Russia

At the same time, experts are sure that Moscow has most likely not yet decided to take this step in order to avoid confrontation with neighboring Arab countries that see Iran as a potential danger

The Islamic Republic may not publicly support Russia's invasion, but for now, continuing the war in Ukraine is in its interests

- summarized the Center for Countering Disinformation .

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araqchi denied the information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.

However, Sky News reports that the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia via the Caspian Sea.

In addition, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.

Pentagon: US to help Ukraine defend itself against Iranian missiles11.09.24, 10:53 • 90392 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

