“Shahids” in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia

Despite official denials, Iran actively cooperates with Russia in the military sphere. In exchange for Shahids and ballistic missiles, Tehran seeks to obtain Russian aviation and other technologies. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

Iran is actively cooperating with Russia in the military sphere. In particular, it has recently become known that Russia may have received about 200 Iranian short-range ballistic missiles. Although Iran officially denies these accusations - the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a statement.

Analysts explain that it is beneficial for the Islamic Republic to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, as the regime's leadership most likely sees this conflict as a factor in diverting US attention from Iran.

Iran could transfer technology to Russia to produce engines for cruise missiles: what is known

Also, among the many benefits of cooperation with Russia in the context of the sanctioned economy, Iran hopes to receive modern aircraft from Russia -

At the same time, experts are sure that Moscow has most likely not yet decided to take this step in order to avoid confrontation with neighboring Arab countries that see Iran as a potential danger

The Islamic Republic may not publicly support Russia's invasion, but for now, continuing the war in Ukraine is in its interests - summarized the Center for Countering Disinformation .

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araqchi denied the information about the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. He criticized the United States and European countries for acting on false intelligence.

However, Sky News reports that the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia via the Caspian Sea.

In addition, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.

