Iran could transfer technology to Russia to produce engines for cruise missiles: what is known

In addition to the confirmed information that Iran has transferred Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia, there are suspicions that our enemy has also received technological documentation on the production of engines for cruise missiles from its ally. This was written by Defence Expressand reported by UNN.

The publication emphasizes that the US Treasury Department's announcement of sanctions against Iran includes the Iranian design bureau Farzanegan Propulsion Systems, which was sanctioned for supplying Russians with samples of its own engines for cruise missiles.

Defence Express explains that different types of subsonic Russian launch vehicles use the same type of jet engine under the index TRDD-50, manufactured at the facilities of the UDK-Saturn enterprise, the modification differs depending on the purpose of the missiles: TRDD-50A - for air-launched cruise missiles of the X-101 and X-555 types, and TRDD-50B - for sea-launched Kalibr missiles.

The publication suggests that the rate of production of such engines is low, and therefore the Russians need to gain experience from their Iranian colleagues on the need to reduce the cost of production, and, accordingly, to increase it.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin saidthat the Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to the shortage of high-tech components, the quality of these weapons is deteriorating.

“We can say that both the component base and the munitions used by the Russian armed forces have changed significantly. For example, recently cruise missiles with dual warheads have been used: both high-explosive and cluster warheads. We monitor all the changes, see the modernization of various components and the degradation of certain parts used, in particular, electronic boards. For example, they have to replace high-tech components with X-101 missiles. They are installing guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them,” said Mr. Ruvin.