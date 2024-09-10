The US imposes new sanctions on Moscow and Tehran over Iran's missile sales to Russia

Washington has announced sanctions against Russian and Iranian organizations, officials and merchant ships for transferring Iranian ballistic missiles to Moscow. This is stated in a statement by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

Today, in response to Iran's ongoing military support, including the recent delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia for its aggressive war against Ukraine, OFAC is sanctioning ten individuals and six entities located in Iran and Russia - the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The new U.S. sanctions list includes ten individuals and six legal entities from Iran and Russia, as well as four vessels that Tehran used to supply Russia with weapons, including drones.

The list of restrictions includes Ruhollah Katebi, who in Moscow served as a liaison between the Russian government and the Iranian Ministry of Defense regarding the supply of Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia.

Sanctions were also imposed against Ebrahim Bahrami, who represents the Iranian organization Shahid Kharrazi Industries and was involved in liaison with the Russian government in Iran, responsible for training Russian military personnel in Iran.

The "blacklist" includes Ali Jafarabadi, commander of the Iranian Air Force Space Command, who has been directing missile launches in violation of international bans in recent years.

The US also imposed additional restrictions on Iran's flagship airline, Iran Air, to limit its ability to operate abroad.

Iran has decided to increase its involvement in Russia's illegal war, and the United States, along with our partners, will continue to support Ukraine - explained US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemi.

The US government also imposed sanctions against four vessels of the Russian TransMorFlot and Iranian transportation and engineering companies Azadegan and Amad Behineh Saz Engineering Company, as well as their management.

In addition, restrictions have been imposed on the Iranian design bureau Farzanegan Propulsion Systems (Farzanegan) and its leaders.

Addendum

At the same time, the State Department added three organizations to its sanctions list, including Iran Air, and ordered the confiscation of five vessels involved in the transfer of Iranian weapons systems to Russia.

Recall

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announce other restrictions.