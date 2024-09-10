The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia: sanctions are being imposed

Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed on Tuesday. He warned that Russia is likely to use them in Ukraine within a few weeks. Due to the supply of missiles to Russia , the United States will impose new sanctions against Iran. The Washington Post writes about it, UNN reports .

“Russia has now received deliveries of these missiles,” Blinken said.

Blinken indicated that Russia is likely to use Iranian missiles within a few weeks.

He also emphasized that new sanctions would be announced later on Tuesday, including measures against Iran Air.

“We warned Tehran publicly, we warned Tehran privately that this step would be a dangerous escalation,” Blinken said.

Context

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

On September 7, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern about Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine called on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warned of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

On September 8, it was reported that Iranian MP Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.



Iran's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine, Shahryar Amouzegar, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry and warned in a harsh manner that confirmation of Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

