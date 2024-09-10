Britain imposes sanctions on the Russian Air Force and Iranian generals

Following the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, Britain expanded the list of sanctions against Moscow and Tehran. The restrictions include Russian state institutions, private ships, and Iranian officials and companies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the British government.

Details

The department noted that, along with the United States, the United Kingdom is imposing sanctions on a number of key individuals and organizations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia: sanctions are being imposed

Those subject to asset freezes and travel bans include:

Brigadier General Seyyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, Director General of International Relations at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL): related to Iran's export of defense products to its partners.

Second Brigadier General Ali Jafarabadi, Head of the IRGC Space Command (IRGC-ASF): He is in charge of Iran's testing of space launch vehicles, which has contributed to the development of Iran's long-range ballistic missile arsenal.

Majid Mousavi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC-ASF and Deputy Commander of the IRGC-ASF Amir Ali Hajizadeh: manages the development and operation of Iran's ballistic missile inventory.

Several Russian organizations were also sanctioned today for their intent to use weapons systems to destroy Ukraine. These include:

924th State Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS)

Military Transport Aviation Command (MTC)

Five Russian cargo ships were also sanctioned today for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia. They include:

SKIF-V (IMO 8858087) OMSK (IMO 8889385) MUSA JALIL (IMO 8846814) BEGAY (IMO 8943210) BALTIC (IMO 7612448)

In addition, those subject to asset freezes include:

Organization of the Anzali Industrial Free Trade Zone (Anzali FTZ)

Baharestan Kish Company

Saad Saseh Faraz Sharif (SSFS)

Chekad Sanat Faraz Asia (CSFA)

Later this week, a new law will also be introduced in parliament to strengthen trade sanctions against Iran, targeting items used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weapons - the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Recall

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.