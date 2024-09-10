Britain imposes sanctions on the Russian Air Force and Iranian generals

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116687 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151307 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151605 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196182 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185157 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105031 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83552 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79694 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 54960 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 61876 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 37876 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194120 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185157 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200254 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148826 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148156 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152305 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143292 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159738 views
Actual
Britain imposes sanctions on the Russian Air Force and Iranian generals

Britain imposes sanctions on the Russian Air Force and Iranian generals

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19103 views

The United Kingdom imposed new sanctions on Russian and Iranian individuals and organizations over the supply of ballistic missiles. The restrictions include an asset freeze and travel ban for key individuals and companies.

Following the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, Britain expanded the list of sanctions against Moscow and Tehran. The restrictions include Russian state institutions, private ships, and Iranian officials and companies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the British government.

Details

The department noted that, along with the United States, the United Kingdom is imposing sanctions on a number of key individuals and organizations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to Russia, including those involved in ballistic missile and drone supply chains.

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia: sanctions are being imposed10.09.24, 15:28 • 22379 views

Those subject to asset freezes and travel bans include:

  • Brigadier General Seyyed Hamzeh Ghalandari, Director General of International Relations at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL): related to Iran's export of defense products to its partners.
  • Second Brigadier General Ali Jafarabadi, Head of the IRGC Space Command (IRGC-ASF): He is in charge of Iran's testing of space launch vehicles, which has contributed to the development of Iran's long-range ballistic missile arsenal.
  • Majid Mousavi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC-ASF and Deputy Commander of the IRGC-ASF Amir Ali Hajizadeh: manages the development and operation of Iran's ballistic missile inventory.

Several Russian organizations were also sanctioned today for their intent to use weapons systems to destroy Ukraine. These include:

  • 924th State Center for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
  • The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS)
  • Military Transport Aviation Command (MTC)

Five Russian cargo ships were also sanctioned today for their role in transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia. They include:

  1. SKIF-V (IMO 8858087)
  2. OMSK (IMO 8889385)
  3. MUSA JALIL (IMO 8846814)
  4. BEGAY (IMO 8943210)
  5. BALTIC (IMO 7612448)

In addition, those subject to asset freezes include:

  • Organization of the Anzali Industrial Free Trade Zone (Anzali FTZ)
  • Baharestan Kish Company
  • Saad Saseh Faraz Sharif (SSFS)
  • Chekad Sanat Faraz Asia (CSFA)

Later this week, a new law will also be introduced in parliament to strengthen trade sanctions against Iran, targeting items used in the production of ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weapons

- the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Recall

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announced other restrictions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising