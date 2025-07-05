Musk officially announced the creation of his own political party
Kyiv • UNN
Elon Musk officially announced the creation of his political party called "Party of America". The decision was made based on the results of a poll on the social network X, where 65.4% supported the initiative.
American billionaire Elon Musk officially announced the creation of his political party. This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to him, the corresponding decision was made by him based on the results of a poll conducted by him on the social network X.
By a 2 to 1 margin, you want a new political party, and you shall have it! When it comes to our country going bankrupt due to waste and bribery, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the Party of America is created to give you back your freedom
It should be added that according to the results of a poll on the billionaire's page, to the question: "Should we create the Party of America?" 65.4% of respondents answered affirmatively, 34.6% opposed the initiative.
Recall
Recently, Elon Musk threatened to create his own political party if the Republican Party's tax and spending bill was passed. US President Donald Trump, in response, hinted to Musk about "returning to South Africa" due to criticism of the bill.
Trump called Musk an "amazing guy," but the statement came before Elon's new criticism of the tax law29.06.25, 19:00 • 4579 views