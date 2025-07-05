Musk officially announced the creation of his own political party

American billionaire Elon Musk officially announced the creation of his political party. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the corresponding decision was made by him based on the results of a poll conducted by him on the social network X.

By a 2 to 1 margin, you want a new political party, and you shall have it! When it comes to our country going bankrupt due to waste and bribery, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the Party of America is created to give you back your freedom - wrote Musk.

It should be added that according to the results of a poll on the billionaire's page, to the question: "Should we create the Party of America?" 65.4% of respondents answered affirmatively, 34.6% opposed the initiative.

Recall

Recently, Elon Musk threatened to create his own political party if the Republican Party's tax and spending bill was passed. US President Donald Trump, in response, hinted to Musk about "returning to South Africa" due to criticism of the bill.

Trump called Musk an "amazing guy," but the statement came before Elon's new criticism of the tax law