Trump called Musk an "amazing guy," but the statement came before Elon's new criticism of the tax law

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
02:43 PM • 9284 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29680 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 115741 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 116000 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 72114 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 91207 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 143439 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 195496 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 88458 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 246226 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
73%
743mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Lviv region: part of Drohobych without electricityJune 29, 07:19 AM • 36949 views
US Senate backed Trump's tax law. Elon Musk criticized itJune 29, 07:28 AM • 42786 views
Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces answered whether the Defense Forces are withdrawing from KamyanskeJune 29, 08:36 AM • 37100 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 28275 views
Russia directly threatens our lives in Germany – Foreign Minister10:25 AM • 55782 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 115734 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 195492 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 185933 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 246214 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 179365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day11:06 AM • 19513 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 28687 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 115996 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 38886 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 47718 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Trump called Musk an "amazing guy," but the statement came before Elon's new criticism of the tax law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump called billionaire Elon Musk an "amazing guy" and "upset" because he "wasn't getting what he wanted." This interview was recorded before Musk's latest critical posts regarding the tax bill were published.

Trump called Musk an "amazing guy," but the statement came before Elon's new criticism of the tax law

US President Donald Trump called billionaire Elon Musk a "great guy." He stated this in an interview with Fox News, which was recorded on Friday before the billionaire's latest posts criticizing the tax law were published, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Trump was asked about Musk in an interview recorded on Friday, before the billionaire's latest posts were published.

I haven't talked to him much, but I think Elon is a great guy, and I know he'll always do well.

– Trump said on Fox News, which aired on Sunday.

But he got a little upset, and you know it was inappropriate.

- Trump noted.

When asked further why Musk was upset, Trump replied, "He just wasn't getting what he wanted."

Addition

The US Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and spending by $4.5 trillion in a key procedural vote. Billionaire Elon Musk called the bill crazy and destructive.

Context

Earlier, Elon Musk had already criticized Trump's tax bill, calling it a disgusting abomination. After that, a dispute arose between Musk and Trump on social networks.

Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Elon Musk after he criticized the tax bill. Musk replied that the document had not been shown to him and called for the removal of unnecessary clauses.

He also stated that billionaire Musk had lost his mind and taken away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "useless" electric cars. To which Musk said Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote to create a new party.

In addition, Musk accused Trump of being listed in the "Epstein files," stating that this is why they have not been released. Earlier, a part of the documents in the Epstein case was declassified.

Elon Musk reproached Trump, saying that without his support, he would have lost the elections. According to the commission, Musk spent over $290 million on the 2024 elections.

Subsequently, Trump and Musk paused their public feud after a conversation between their aides.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Fox News
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9