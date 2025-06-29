Trump called Musk an "amazing guy," but the statement came before Elon's new criticism of the tax law

US President Donald Trump called billionaire Elon Musk a "great guy." He stated this in an interview with Fox News, which was recorded on Friday before the billionaire's latest posts criticizing the tax law were published, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Trump was asked about Musk in an interview recorded on Friday, before the billionaire's latest posts were published.

I haven't talked to him much, but I think Elon is a great guy, and I know he'll always do well. – Trump said on Fox News, which aired on Sunday.

But he got a little upset, and you know it was inappropriate. - Trump noted.

When asked further why Musk was upset, Trump replied, "He just wasn't getting what he wanted."

Addition

The US Senate supported Donald Trump's bill to cut taxes and spending by $4.5 trillion in a key procedural vote. Billionaire Elon Musk called the bill crazy and destructive.

Context

Earlier, Elon Musk had already criticized Trump's tax bill, calling it a disgusting abomination. After that, a dispute arose between Musk and Trump on social networks.

Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Elon Musk after he criticized the tax bill. Musk replied that the document had not been shown to him and called for the removal of unnecessary clauses.

He also stated that billionaire Musk had lost his mind and taken away his mandate, which forced everyone to buy his "useless" electric cars. To which Musk said Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote to create a new party.

In addition, Musk accused Trump of being listed in the "Epstein files," stating that this is why they have not been released. Earlier, a part of the documents in the Epstein case was declassified.

Elon Musk reproached Trump, saying that without his support, he would have lost the elections. According to the commission, Musk spent over $290 million on the 2024 elections.

Subsequently, Trump and Musk paused their public feud after a conversation between their aides.