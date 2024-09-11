Pentagon: US to help Ukraine defend itself against Iranian missiles

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118461 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197483 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153042 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152619 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112417 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186686 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90860 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67203 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 46643 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75272 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197489 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197925 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201632 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9346 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149699 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153045 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143978 views
Pentagon: US to help Ukraine defend itself against Iranian missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90393 views

The US confirms that Iran has transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. The Pentagon will work with Ukraine to strengthen its air defense to protect against the new threat and other Russian missiles.

The transfer of Iranian Fath 360 missiles to Russia will allow the Russians to "reserve" more advanced missiles with a longer range for other purposes. The United States will work with Ukraine to make sure that Kyiv has the capabilities to defend against these missiles. This was stated at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman Air Force Major General Pat Ryder, UNN reports citing the Pentagon press service.

"The United States has confirmed reports that Iran has transferred a shipment of Fath 360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which we estimate could use them within weeks against Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of even more Ukrainian citizens," Pat Ryder said. He added that the ministry is currently unable to say how many missiles Russia has received.

As Ryder pointed out, the Fath 360 missiles are likely to have a range of about 75 miles (approximately 120 km) and will allow the Russians to reserve more advanced missiles with a longer range for other purposes.

"This is a short- and long-range ballistic missile system," he said.

This will allow Russia to utilize this capability while retaining its longer-range capabilities for use across the battlefield, thereby deepening Russia's arsenal and, again, giving it the ability to strike the targets we have seen, including civilian objects

- he pointed out.

Ryder said that the department believes that "dozens" of Russian military personnel have been trained in Iran to use the missile system.

It is not known what the Iranians received in exchange for the missiles. Ryder said officials speculate that intelligence information may have been part of the deal.

"Without going into specifics, we see that they are exchanging information related to nuclear programs, space and other technological capabilities that Russia possesses and that countries like Iran need," he said.

Ryder also said that, given Russia's growing relations with other unscrupulous players on the world stage, including North Korea, there is reason to expect that missile shipments from Iran will continue.

"The aspect of concern... is the developing relationship between Russia and Iran," he said.

 And you also see that Russia is developing a relationship with [North Korea] where it is essentially becoming a provider of capabilities. Therefore, we should assume that if Iran is supplying Russia with such missiles, it is most likely not a one-time favorable deal, but a source of opportunities that Russia will seek to use in the future

- said Ryder.

The U.S. official said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, support for Ukraine has been focused on air defense, and this will continue - in particular, with a focus on the threat posed by new missiles.

"Air defense is something that we have been paying a lot of attention to for a long time when it comes to Ukraine," he said, adding that "it was a priority for the Ukrainians, and so it was a priority for us."

The US confirms Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia: sanctions are being imposed10.09.24, 15:28 • 22380 views

Since then, Ryder said, the United States and partner countries have been working to provide Ukrainians with a variety of air defense systems designed to combat both short- and long-range missile threats.

"The development of an integrated air defense system for Ukraine has been going on for some time now, and we're not going to stop," Ryder said. "And [in the case of] these missiles, while they will certainly pose a threat, we will work with Ukraine to make sure...that they have the capabilities they need to defend against these missiles and other missiles that Russia is using, including drones," he added.

According to a Pentagon spokesperson, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided more than $55.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Air defense systems play an important role in this assistance. Among the air defense systems delivered are Patriot anti-aircraft batteries, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, also called NASAMS, HAWK air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and Avenger air defense systems.

Recall

Washington has announced sanctions against Russian and Iranian organizations, officials and commercial vessels for  transferring Iranian ballistic missiles to Moscow. 

France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3) issued a joint statement condemning Iran's ballistic missile exports to Russia and said they would take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air travel agreements with Iran and announce other restrictions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

