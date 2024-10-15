Borrell: EU should strengthen control over the implementation of the sanctions regime to prevent Russia from receiving Western components for weapons production
Kyiv • UNN
Borrell called for stricter control over the export of microelectronics to third countries, from where they end up in Russia. Western components are found in Russian weapons, which requires a more effective sanctions regime.
The EU should tighten control over European companies that export microelectronics components to third countries, from where they end up in Russia and are used for weapons production. This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports citing the European Union website.
Details
We are seeing progress in overcoming this sanctions circumvention, but much more needs to be done. Western electronic equipment and components continue to find their way into Russian weapons and military equipment. When you disassemble Russian weapons, you find Western electronic components. So we must continue to fight against sanctions circumvention and start this work at home. We have to strengthen control over companies that export critical elements to third countries
Borrell added that the EU Special Representative for Sanctions, David O'Sullivan, proposed to consider proposals aimed at improving the effectiveness of the sanctions regime.
Optional
David O'Sullivan was able to see for himself that the enemy is actively using high-tech components in its weapons during his visit to Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.
The EU Special Representative was shown the wreckage and electronic components of ballistic and cruise missiles, strike and reconnaissance drones and other means of destruction used by the Russian Federation in war crimes against Ukraine.
“Strengthening the EU's sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. It is high-tech components that are generally key elements in ensuring the functioning of the control, power and navigation systems of Russian missiles.
EU control over the export of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and weapons,” Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, told the EU Special Representative.