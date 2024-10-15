Borrell: EU should strengthen control over the implementation of the sanctions regime to prevent Russia from receiving Western components for weapons production

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Borrell: EU should strengthen control over the implementation of the sanctions regime to prevent Russia from receiving Western components for weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12538 views

Borrell called for stricter control over the export of microelectronics to third countries, from where they end up in Russia. Western components are found in Russian weapons, which requires a more effective sanctions regime.

Borrell: EU should strengthen control over the implementation of the sanctions regime to prevent Russia from receiving Western components for weapons production

The EU should tighten control over European companies that export microelectronics components to third countries, from where they end up in Russia and are used for weapons production. This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports citing the European Union website.

Details

We are seeing progress in overcoming this sanctions circumvention, but much more needs to be done. Western electronic equipment and components continue to find their way into Russian weapons and military equipment. When you disassemble Russian weapons, you find Western electronic components. So we must continue to fight against sanctions circumvention and start this work at home. We have to strengthen control over companies that export critical elements to third countries

- Borrell said.

Borrell added that the EU Special Representative for Sanctions, David O'Sullivan, proposed to consider proposals aimed at improving the effectiveness of the sanctions regime.

Optional

David O'Sullivan was able to see for himself that the enemy is actively using high-tech components in its weapons during his visit to Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

The EU Special Representative was shown the wreckage and electronic components of ballistic and cruise missiles, strike and reconnaissance drones and other means of destruction used by the Russian Federation in war crimes against Ukraine.

“Strengthening the EU's sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with Russia's armed aggression on the territory of Ukraine should remain a topical issue on the agenda for our foreign partners. It is high-tech components that are generally key elements in ensuring the functioning of the control, power and navigation systems of Russian missiles.

EU control over the export of microelectronics and other advanced technologies can significantly affect Russia's ability to develop and improve its military equipment and weapons,” Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, told the EU Special Representative.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

