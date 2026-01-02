General Staff Report: Over a hundred combat engagements occurred at the front during the day

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
04:10 PM • 9150 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 13721 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 21068 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 33482 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 23539 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 60126 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 86940 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 63742 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 57802 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 192732 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.7m/s
79%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia regionJanuary 2, 10:40 AM • 10979 views
"Attack" on Putin's residence: the Kremlin organized a primitive fake to sow discord between the US and Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 2, 11:04 AM • 5604 views
Drunk men rocked the elevator: a 19-year-old boy fell into the shaft in LvivJanuary 2, 11:12 AM • 3538 views
Due to a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, a shopping center has been destroyed: the State Emergency Service showed new footage of the aftermathPhoto02:54 PM • 4644 views
Most regions of Ukraine will face power outages on January 304:02 PM • 3364 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 25436 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 44983 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 61615 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 192732 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 112463 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 36431 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 46066 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 46050 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 112461 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 43919 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Heating
Technology

General Staff Report: Over a hundred combat engagements occurred at the front during the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On January 2, 104 combat engagements were recorded, Russian troops used over 100 guided aerial bombs and nearly 3,000 kamikaze drones. The enemy's greatest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

General Staff Report: Over a hundred combat engagements occurred at the front during the day

As of 10:00 PM on January 2, 104 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. Russian troops continue intense shelling, using over 100 guided aerial bombs and nearly 3,000 kamikaze drones against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers carried out 24 assaults in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and surrounding villages. Ukrainian defenders neutralized 37 enemy personnel and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including a tank, vehicles, and a ground robotic complex.

In the Huliaipole direction, 20 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy is trying to advance to Huliaipole and Dobropillia, accompanying attacks with air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Defensive operations in other areas

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the pressure in the following directions:

  • Kostiantynivka: 14 attempts to break into the defense were repelled.
    • Oleksandrivka: 8 attacks were stopped, battles in two locations are ongoing.
      • South Slobozhansky and Lyman: the enemy carried out 6 attacks each, some of the combat engagements are not yet completed.
        • Sloviansk and Kupyansk: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 and 2 attacks, respectively.

          In the Prydniprovsky, Orikhivsky, and Kramatorsk directions, the situation remains under control, all attempts of enemy offensive were repelled.

          The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days02.01.26, 11:17 • 33487 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Pokrovsk
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Myrnohrad
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Gulyaypole