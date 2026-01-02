General Staff Report: Over a hundred combat engagements occurred at the front during the day

As of 10:00 PM on January 2, 104 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. Russian troops continue intense shelling, using over 100 guided aerial bombs and nearly 3,000 kamikaze drones against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers carried out 24 assaults in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and surrounding villages. Ukrainian defenders neutralized 37 enemy personnel and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including a tank, vehicles, and a ground robotic complex.

In the Huliaipole direction, 20 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy is trying to advance to Huliaipole and Dobropillia, accompanying attacks with air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Defensive operations in other areas

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the pressure in the following directions:

Kostiantynivka: 14 attempts to break into the defense were repelled.

Oleksandrivka: 8 attacks were stopped, battles in two locations are ongoing.

South Slobozhansky and Lyman: the enemy carried out 6 attacks each, some of the combat engagements are not yet completed.

Sloviansk and Kupyansk: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 and 2 attacks, respectively.

In the Prydniprovsky, Orikhivsky, and Kramatorsk directions, the situation remains under control, all attempts of enemy offensive were repelled.

The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days