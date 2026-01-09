165 battles took place on the front: the enemy is pressing hardest in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
08:32 PM • 276 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
03:56 PM • 9926 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 16956 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 17699 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 16351 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17537 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12652 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12719 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8834 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12859 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
80%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 7922 views
Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicionPhotoVideoJanuary 9, 12:53 PM • 4200 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 10207 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine03:08 PM • 10329 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media03:51 PM • 5254 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 58155 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 86353 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 60153 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 82535 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106344 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Lviv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 58262 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 60847 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 82420 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100827 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 141405 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

165 battles took place on the front: the enemy is pressing hardest in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Since the beginning of the day, 165 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, using 36 missiles and 72 guided bombs.

165 battles took place on the front: the enemy is pressing hardest in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 165 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attacks, which use missiles, aviation, drones, and artillery. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 23 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3967 kamikaze drones and carried out 2795 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out more than 104 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked nine times in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assault actions in the area of the settlements of Novovodyane, Novojehorivka, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, and Myrny.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy attack towards Stupochky has been repelled at this time.

Ordered to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure with "Kinzhal" missiles: Russian Colonel Yamakidi receives new suspicion notice09.01.26, 16:08 • 3282 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 19 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Razyne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, and battles are still ongoing in four locations.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 85 occupiers have been neutralized, 60 of whom are irretrievable. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, a multiple rocket launcher, five units of automotive equipment, 68 unmanned aerial vehicles, four antennas and a satellite communication terminal, and also hit an artillery system, a vehicle, and six shelters for enemy personnel.

- added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Pidubne, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 25 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

Russia likely has only a few Oreshnik missiles: British intelligence analyzed the strike on Lviv09.01.26, 18:02 • 3296 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Multiple rocket launcher
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupiansk