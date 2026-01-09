165 battles took place on the front: the enemy is pressing hardest in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 165 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attacks, which use missiles, aviation, drones, and artillery. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 23 air strikes, using 36 missiles and dropping 72 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3967 kamikaze drones and carried out 2795 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out more than 104 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked nine times in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Bohuslavka and Nova Kruhliakivka, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assault actions in the area of the settlements of Novovodyane, Novojehorivka, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, and Myrny.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, an enemy attack towards Stupochky has been repelled at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 19 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Razyne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiia. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, and battles are still ongoing in four locations.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 85 occupiers have been neutralized, 60 of whom are irretrievable. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, a multiple rocket launcher, five units of automotive equipment, 68 unmanned aerial vehicles, four antennas and a satellite communication terminal, and also hit an artillery system, a vehicle, and six shelters for enemy personnel. - added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Pidubne, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 25 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

