Ordered to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure with "Kinzhal" missiles: Russian Colonel Yamakidi receives new suspicion notice

The Security Service of Ukraine announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) to a Russian who ordered to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure with "Kinzhal" missiles, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service has collected new evidence confirming that the Russians are deliberately and consciously destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with missiles and attack drones.

As a result of comprehensive measures, it was established that one of the Russian military leaders who gave the relevant orders is Colonel Oleksiy Yamakidi – the former commander of the 44th separate special purpose aviation regiment of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force.

The SBU documented new episodes of enemy attacks, when Yamakidi himself ordered the use of 9-S-7760 "Kinzhal" hypersonic aeroballistic missile systems against Ukraine's energy facilities.

In this way, the Russians are trying to destroy the electrical and thermal generation of our state to leave people without light and heating in the winter.

Additionally

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed Oleksiy Yamakidi of a new in absentia suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, which caused the death of people).

It should be recalled that in the summer of 2025, this Russian had already received a suspicion from the SBU for other episodes of shelling Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice. Each of the war criminals will be found and punished.