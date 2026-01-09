$42.990.27
01:30 PM • 1898 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 4198 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 2254 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 6222 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 3056 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11101 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12303 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13692 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11919 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12681 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
Ordered to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure with "Kinzhal" missiles: Russian Colonel Yamakidi receives new suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The SBU announced a new suspicion notice in absentia against Colonel Oleksiy Yamakidi, who ordered the use of "Kinzhal" missiles against Ukraine's energy facilities. This is not the first suspicion notice for Yamakidi, who is accused of war crimes.

Ordered to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure with "Kinzhal" missiles: Russian Colonel Yamakidi receives new suspicion notice

The Security Service of Ukraine announced a заочна підозра (in absentia suspicion) to a Russian who ordered to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure with "Kinzhal" missiles, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service has collected new evidence confirming that the Russians are deliberately and consciously destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with missiles and attack drones.

As a result of comprehensive measures, it was established that one of the Russian military leaders who gave the relevant orders is Colonel Oleksiy Yamakidi – the former commander of the 44th separate special purpose aviation regiment of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force.

SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region09.01.26, 13:53 • 11103 views

The SBU documented new episodes of enemy attacks, when Yamakidi himself ordered the use of 9-S-7760 "Kinzhal" hypersonic aeroballistic missile systems against Ukraine's energy facilities.

In this way, the Russians are trying to destroy the electrical and thermal generation of our state to leave people without light and heating in the winter.

Additionally

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed Oleksiy Yamakidi of a new in absentia suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, which caused the death of people).

It should be recalled that in the summer of 2025, this Russian had already received a suspicion from the SBU for other episodes of shelling Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice. Each of the war criminals will be found and punished.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
