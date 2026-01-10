General Staff's operational summary: 171 combat engagements and intensified attacks on the Pokrovsk direction

The 1417th day of Russia's full-scale invasion has begun. Over the past day, 171 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy continues to massively use aviation and drones, having carried out over 3300 shellings and involved 6140 kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest concentration of enemy assault actions is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces stopped 43 attacks in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding settlements. High intensity of battles also remains in the Huliaipole (27 attacks), Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions (20 attacks in each).

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy tried to penetrate the defense near ten settlements, making a total of 21 attempts to attack. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve their position in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. During the day, 880 invaders were eliminated. The technical losses of the occupiers include 4 tanks, 16 artillery systems, 18 missiles, and 653 drones of various types. No formation of offensive groups was recorded in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

