General Staff's operational summary: 171 combat engagements and intensified attacks on the Pokrovsk direction

January 9, 08:32 PM • 11983 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 24500 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 27274 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 27460 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 23250 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20529 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14952 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13621 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9932 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13483 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusives
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 8598 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 11323 views
Trump made a series of controversial statements about Putin, Greenland, NATO, and the Nobel Peace PrizeVideoJanuary 9, 09:32 PM • 7098 views
American tourist dies in shark attack in US Virgin IslandsJanuary 9, 09:47 PM • 6770 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure05:29 AM • 5380 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 64150 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 91975 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 65172 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 87135 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107486 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 60825 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 63457 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 84711 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 103041 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 143558 views
General Staff's operational summary: 171 combat engagements and intensified attacks on the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Over the past day, 171 combat engagements took place on the front, and the enemy carried out over 3,300 shellings. The most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 43 assaults.

General Staff's operational summary: 171 combat engagements and intensified attacks on the Pokrovsk direction

The 1417th day of Russia's full-scale invasion has begun. Over the past day, 171 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy continues to massively use aviation and drones, having carried out over 3300 shellings and involved 6140 kamikaze drones to strike Ukrainian positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest concentration of enemy assault actions is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces stopped 43 attacks in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and surrounding settlements. High intensity of battles also remains in the Huliaipole (27 attacks), Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions (20 attacks in each).

Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attack09.01.26, 01:58 • 11281 view

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy tried to penetrate the defense near ten settlements, making a total of 21 attempts to attack. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to improve their position in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. During the day, 880 invaders were eliminated. The technical losses of the occupiers include 4 tanks, 16 artillery systems, 18 missiles, and 653 drones of various types. No formation of offensive groups was recorded in the Volyn and Polissia directions. 

General Staff updates data on occupiers' losses: 880 more Russians eliminated in a day10.01.26, 07:11 • 1418 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Kupiansk