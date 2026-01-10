$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 10203 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 20354 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 24958 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 25265 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21587 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19960 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14514 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13455 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9762 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13355 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Publications
General Staff updates data on occupiers' losses: 880 more Russians eliminated in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on Russian military losses as of January 10, 2026, with 880 occupiers eliminated in a day. The total personnel losses of the enemy reached 1,217,810 people.

General Staff updates data on occupiers' losses: 880 more Russians eliminated in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 10, 2026, the total personnel losses of the enemy are estimated at 1,217,810 people. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 880 occupiers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Despite the high intensity of fighting, the Defense Forces continue to methodically destroy the enemy's material base. Over the past day, 16 artillery systems and 4 tanks were destroyed. The largest increase in losses was recorded in the segment of unmanned aircraft - 653 operational-tactical level UAVs were eliminated. Also, 18 cruise missiles were intercepted by air defense forces.

The total number of destroyed special equipment reached 4,039 units, and automotive equipment and fuel tankers - over 73.5 thousand. The General Staff emphasizes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high dynamics of combat operations along the entire front line. 

Ministry of Defense launches IT vertical: specialists in digital transformation to appear in the Armed Forces09.01.26, 20:30 • 2516 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine