General Staff updates data on occupiers' losses: 880 more Russians eliminated in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 10, 2026, the total personnel losses of the enemy are estimated at 1,217,810 people. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 880 occupiers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Despite the high intensity of fighting, the Defense Forces continue to methodically destroy the enemy's material base. Over the past day, 16 artillery systems and 4 tanks were destroyed. The largest increase in losses was recorded in the segment of unmanned aircraft - 653 operational-tactical level UAVs were eliminated. Also, 18 cruise missiles were intercepted by air defense forces.

The total number of destroyed special equipment reached 4,039 units, and automotive equipment and fuel tankers - over 73.5 thousand. The General Staff emphasizes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high dynamics of combat operations along the entire front line.

