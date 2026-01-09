$42.990.27
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 13065 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 14600 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 14143 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 15748 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 11881 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12075 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8330 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12601 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13389 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Ministry of Defense launches IT vertical: specialists in digital transformation to appear in the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is beginning to implement an IT vertical in the Armed Forces, creating positions for digital transformation specialists. The State Special Transport Service became the first unit to approve the new штатная структура, planning to create 46 IT positions in January.

Ministry of Defense launches IT vertical: specialists in digital transformation to appear in the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is moving to the practical implementation of the IT vertical in the Armed Forces. The State Special Transport Service became the first unit to introduce positions for digital transformation specialists. This was reported by the agency, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing an IT vertical in the army - a system of units and positions responsible for digital development, digital transformations, and digitalization. This approach was first announced in December during the Digital Defense Forum, and now the initiative is moving to the implementation stage.

The State Special Transport Service became the first unit of the Ministry of Defense to approve a new штатна structure and begin its implementation. In January, the DSST plans to create 46 IT positions.

Over 1,300 new Ukrainian-made weapons approved for use in 2025 - Shmyhal05.01.26, 11:13 • 4494 views

Digital transformation specialists will gradually appear at all levels of management - from the battalion to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense. They will be responsible for implementing digital systems in units, collecting feedback, forming requests for new digital solutions, and developing an IT culture in the army.

In the future, similar positions are planned to be introduced in other branches and types of troops, as well as in the structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vacancies for heads of strategic-level digital transformation units are already open. Applications can be submitted through the Ministry of Defense's partners on the Lobby X platform.

Digital transformation specialists up to the battalion level will be our coordinators and experts on the ground. We strive for experienced specialists to work in the army in roles that match their professional competence.

- noted Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense focused on digitalization of the army in 2025 - Shmyhal08.01.26, 11:15 • 2978 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine