Ministry of Defense launches IT vertical: specialists in digital transformation to appear in the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is moving to the practical implementation of the IT vertical in the Armed Forces. The State Special Transport Service became the first unit to introduce positions for digital transformation specialists. This was reported by the agency, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is implementing an IT vertical in the army - a system of units and positions responsible for digital development, digital transformations, and digitalization. This approach was first announced in December during the Digital Defense Forum, and now the initiative is moving to the implementation stage.

The State Special Transport Service became the first unit of the Ministry of Defense to approve a new штатна structure and begin its implementation. In January, the DSST plans to create 46 IT positions.

Digital transformation specialists will gradually appear at all levels of management - from the battalion to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense. They will be responsible for implementing digital systems in units, collecting feedback, forming requests for new digital solutions, and developing an IT culture in the army.

In the future, similar positions are planned to be introduced in other branches and types of troops, as well as in the structural units of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vacancies for heads of strategic-level digital transformation units are already open. Applications can be submitted through the Ministry of Defense's partners on the Lobby X platform.

Digital transformation specialists up to the battalion level will be our coordinators and experts on the ground. We strive for experienced specialists to work in the army in roles that match their professional competence. - noted Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

