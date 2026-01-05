$42.290.12
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
The Times

Over 1,300 new Ukrainian-made weapons approved for use in 2025 - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the use of over 1,300 new Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment in 2025, a quarter more than last year. This includes over 550 unmanned aerial systems and over 270 types of ammunition.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved for operation in 2025 more than 1300 new models of Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment. This is a quarter more than last year, reports UNN with reference to the head of the department Denys Shmyhal.

Details

As Shmyhal noted, the largest share is:

  • unmanned aerial systems - over 550 models;
    • ammunition for various purposes - over 270 models;
      • over 50 models of automotive equipment;
        • 11 models of armored vehicles (including special armored vehicles);
          • 13 models of small arms.

            This is the result of the systematic work of Ukrainian manufacturers, who not only scale up production but also create new technological solutions for the front. The development of the domestic defense industry is a strategic priority. Own developments and modern technologies are one of the key foundations of the Ukrainian army's resilience

            - Shmyhal stated.

            Recall

            The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attracted over 6 billion US dollars for the development of the domestic defense-industrial complex in 2025. As Denys Shmyhal noted, these funds came through international programs and direct purchases from partners.

