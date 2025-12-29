Russian occupiers continue to storm Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donbas: The Defense Forces are trying to counter this by all means. Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko showed a video of the combat work of the special purpose unmanned systems unit "Typhoon", reports UNN.

Details

In the last few weeks, the enemy has increasingly resorted to mechanized assaults to achieve their plans and show results for the Russian "leaders."

The video shows footage of the combat work of the special purpose unmanned systems unit "Typhoon", which turns the Kremlin's expectations into burning armor - the post says.

Recall

As of December 29, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,205,690 Russian occupiers. The enemy also lost more than 11,000 tanks and 23,000 armored combat vehicles.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, they used attack drones.

UNN also reported that pilots of the 88th separate battalion of the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi discovered and destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction.