05:08 PM • 5506 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 11549 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 15956 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 20788 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 15648 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13878 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11783 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17142 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13267 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50223 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control, we are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the northern part of Pokrovsk is under control, and the enemy is being stopped in Myrnohrad. About fifty combat engagements take place daily in the Pokrovsk direction.

Northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control, we are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad - Syrskyi

The operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult – about fifty combat engagements occur daily, but the northern part of Pokrovsk is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Pokrovsk direction. Here, the operational situation remains the most difficult – about fifty combat engagements occur daily. I work in military units that perform combat missions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area.

- the message says.

"The enemy is trying to increase pressure on our defensive positions, transferring additional reserves and looking for opportunities to advance, including through infiltration actions and constant assaults," he added.

"Our troops are making maximum efforts to stop the enemy's advance and destroy its personnel and equipment. The northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control. We are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad. We are conducting an active defense," he stated.

Syrskyi noted that based on the reports from the field, tasks for the commanders of army corps and brigades were clarified, and a set of specific steps was determined to increase the stability of defense, ensure the uninterrupted operation of key logistical routes that directly affect the supply of ammunition and reinforcements for our soldiers.

"The task is to maintain combat capabilities and preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders – the most valuable thing we have," Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, the battles in the Pokrovsk direction "are characterized by high dynamics and intensity, but our soldiers act decisively and professionally, demonstrating strength, endurance, and coordination. I sincerely thank the soldiers, sergeants, and officers – it is thanks to you that the enemy suffers huge losses, thanks to you that Ukrainian Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad stand."

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi