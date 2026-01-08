Northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control, we are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad - Syrskyi

The operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult – about fifty combat engagements occur daily, but the northern part of Pokrovsk is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports.

Pokrovsk direction. Here, the operational situation remains the most difficult – about fifty combat engagements occur daily. I work in military units that perform combat missions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. - the message says.

"The enemy is trying to increase pressure on our defensive positions, transferring additional reserves and looking for opportunities to advance, including through infiltration actions and constant assaults," he added.

"Our troops are making maximum efforts to stop the enemy's advance and destroy its personnel and equipment. The northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control. We are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad. We are conducting an active defense," he stated.

Syrskyi noted that based on the reports from the field, tasks for the commanders of army corps and brigades were clarified, and a set of specific steps was determined to increase the stability of defense, ensure the uninterrupted operation of key logistical routes that directly affect the supply of ammunition and reinforcements for our soldiers.

"The task is to maintain combat capabilities and preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders – the most valuable thing we have," Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, the battles in the Pokrovsk direction "are characterized by high dynamics and intensity, but our soldiers act decisively and professionally, demonstrating strength, endurance, and coordination. I sincerely thank the soldiers, sergeants, and officers – it is thanks to you that the enemy suffers huge losses, thanks to you that Ukrainian Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad stand."

