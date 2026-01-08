$42.720.15
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the front situation: 54 combat engagements, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Since the beginning of the day, 54 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, having carried out 18 and 10 attacks, respectively.

Since the beginning of this day, 54 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 51 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Burhuvatka, Vilcha, Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance once on the positions of our troops towards Kupyansk, but was repelled.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve and Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out eight assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 16 enemy attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Rybne, Yehorivka. Our soldiers repelled three enemy assaults, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 10 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the area of Varvarivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing. Yuliivka, Rizdvyanka, Hirke, Verkhnya Tersa, Liubytske, and Zaliznychne suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried once in vain to approach our defenders in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

