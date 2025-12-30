142 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3 missile and 34 air strikes - General Staff

$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 19176 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 19077 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 17624 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 19119 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 16299 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 15539 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 21931 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 31333 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21647 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 17702 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custodyDecember 30, 02:45 PM • 7356 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underwayDecember 30, 03:29 PM • 16442 views
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 3104:59 PM • 6136 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy07:25 PM • 3844 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 31444 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 34988 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 31335 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 58022 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 57193 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
Village
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 1628 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 19186 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 17718 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 30693 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 43807 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Series

142 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3 missile and 34 air strikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Since the beginning of December 30, 142 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy launched three missile and 34 air strikes, carried out 2574 shellings and 2759 kamikaze drone attacks.

142 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3 missile and 34 air strikes - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 30, 142 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched three missile and 34 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2574 shellings and 2759 kamikaze drone attacks.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, carried out 60 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia and towards Izbytske and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the directions of the settlements of Bohuslavka, Pishchane and Shyikivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Novoselivka, Yampil and towards the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Drobycheve, Stavky and Druzhlyubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Dronivka and in the direction of Platonivka.

Zelenskyy: Russia should already be thinking about a "plan B" - about ending the war29.12.25, 12:59 • 3192 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

The enemy tried 17 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Sofiyivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 28 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya and towards the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 118 occupiers, 68 of whom were irrevocably lost. Seven units of automotive and four units of special equipment, three ground robotic systems, seven UAVs, two control antennas were destroyed. In addition, a cannon, four units of automotive and two units of special equipment, one artillery system and seven shelters for personnel were hit.

- the summary says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlagoda, Rybne and in the directions of Oleksandrogra and Danylivka. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole Bilohirya and towards Varvarivka, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Zaliznychne, Boykove, Svyatopetrivka came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions, but struck with KABs at the settlements of Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge, but without success.

Recall

According to the CPD, the Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia, and there are only air threats, not infantry threats, for the city. Putin's illusion of a rapid collapse of the front is supported by the chief of the general staff, Gerasimov.

"Peace on the horizon" - Tusk on peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine30.12.25, 13:56 • 2748 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk