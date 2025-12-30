Since the beginning of December 30, 142 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched three missile and 34 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2574 shellings and 2759 kamikaze drone attacks.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five aerial bombs, carried out 60 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia and towards Izbytske and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the directions of the settlements of Bohuslavka, Pishchane and Shyikivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Novoselivka, Yampil and towards the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Drobycheve, Stavky and Druzhlyubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Dronivka and in the direction of Platonivka.

Zelenskyy: Russia should already be thinking about a "plan B" - about ending the war

In the Kramatorsk direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

The enemy tried 17 times to break into our defense in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Sofiyivka.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 28 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya and towards the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 118 occupiers, 68 of whom were irrevocably lost. Seven units of automotive and four units of special equipment, three ground robotic systems, seven UAVs, two control antennas were destroyed. In addition, a cannon, four units of automotive and two units of special equipment, one artillery system and seven shelters for personnel were hit. - the summary says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlagoda, Rybne and in the directions of Oleksandrogra and Danylivka. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole Bilohirya and towards Varvarivka, two combat engagements are still ongoing. Zaliznychne, Boykove, Svyatopetrivka came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions, but struck with KABs at the settlements of Orikhiv and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge, but without success.

Recall

According to the CPD, the Russians cannot capture Zaporizhzhia, and there are only air threats, not infantry threats, for the city. Putin's illusion of a rapid collapse of the front is supported by the chief of the general staff, Gerasimov.

"Peace on the horizon" - Tusk on peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine