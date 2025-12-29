Zelenskyy: Russia should already be thinking about a "plan B" - about ending the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a question about further steps and the possible existence of a "Plan B" if Russia rejects proposals at peace talks, emphasizing that Ukraine never sought war. The Head of State said this during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Ukraine always had "Plan A" - peace. We never wanted war. And Russia's "Plan A" was war. And therefore, in my opinion, Russia should already be thinking about "Plan B" - specifically about ending the war. - Zelenskyy answered the question of whether Ukraine has a "Plan B" other than continuing to resist aggression.

Recall

The Kremlin reported that a call between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be expected "in the near future."