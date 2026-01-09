$42.990.27
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 6384 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 10039 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 7864 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 10965 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 12540 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 20712 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
06:46 AM • 23634 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 72000 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 59908 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Battles for Myrnohrad: occupiers hid in a cesspool, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and destroyed them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Russian occupiers in Myrnohrad tried to hide in a cesspool, but were discovered and destroyed by Ukrainian paratroopers. The defense forces are holding Myrnohrad, thwarting the enemy's plans.

Battles for Myrnohrad: occupiers hid in a cesspool, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and destroyed them

Russian occupiers in Myrnohrad found a place where they tried to hide from the Ukrainian Defense Forces - a cesspool. But this did not save them from retribution, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade.

Details

As noted by the Air Assault Forces, the Russians have been storming Myrnohrad for six months and trying to find weak points in the city's defense.

Despite constant pressure, the Defense Forces are holding Myrnohrad, thwarting the enemy's plans. Currently, the situation in Myrnohrad remains difficult. Having concentrated more than 10 units around Myrnohrad, the Russians continue to accumulate forces on the southern and northeastern outskirts of the city.

- the military stated.

They added: during one of the operations, the Defense Forces fighters discovered Russians on the territory of a farm.

The enemy tried to use this location to accumulate forces, further cut off our logistics, and carry out sabotage actions in the rear of the Defense Forces' positions. To camouflage themselves, several groups of occupiers used the engineering communications of the facility - cesspools - for a long time with a certain periodicity.

- the report says.

Air Assault Forces fighters discovered and destroyed the occupiers.

Recall

Over the past day, 161 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and one enemy UAV control point.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
79th Air Assault Brigade (Ukraine)
Myrnohrad