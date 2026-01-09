Battles for Myrnohrad: occupiers hid in a cesspool, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine found and destroyed them

Russian occupiers in Myrnohrad found a place where they tried to hide from the Ukrainian Defense Forces - a cesspool. But this did not save them from retribution, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces and the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade.

Details

As noted by the Air Assault Forces, the Russians have been storming Myrnohrad for six months and trying to find weak points in the city's defense.

Despite constant pressure, the Defense Forces are holding Myrnohrad, thwarting the enemy's plans. Currently, the situation in Myrnohrad remains difficult. Having concentrated more than 10 units around Myrnohrad, the Russians continue to accumulate forces on the southern and northeastern outskirts of the city. - the military stated.

They added: during one of the operations, the Defense Forces fighters discovered Russians on the territory of a farm.

The enemy tried to use this location to accumulate forces, further cut off our logistics, and carry out sabotage actions in the rear of the Defense Forces' positions. To camouflage themselves, several groups of occupiers used the engineering communications of the facility - cesspools - for a long time with a certain periodicity. - the report says.

Air Assault Forces fighters discovered and destroyed the occupiers.

Recall

Over the past day, 161 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and one enemy UAV control point.