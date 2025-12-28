Fighting for Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad continues - NSDC CCD

Battles for Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad continue, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Telegram on Sunday, writes UNN.

Recall

The Defense Forces reported that they control the northern part of Pokrovsk, the enemy is active in the west of the city, but their attacks are being blocked. In Myrnohrad, the situation is difficult, the enemy is resorting to propaganda actions. Ukrainian units are working to strengthen the grouping.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, refuted the statement of the Russian command that they had allegedly captured Huliaipole, emphasizing that Ukrainian units are in the city and on its western outskirts.