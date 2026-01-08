142 combat engagements in 24 hours: the fiercest battles on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 13675 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 17503 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 21615 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 27762 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 19527 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15356 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 12913 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17725 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13810 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 51992 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.4m/s
93%
727mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 21954 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 12750 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 11288 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 15025 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign03:47 PM • 8702 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 5822 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 13675 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 15165 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 27762 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 70809 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 37143 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 40355 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 64294 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 83388 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 124773 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Film

142 combat engagements in 24 hours: the fiercest battles on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

As of 10:00 PM on January 8, 142 combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones, and carried out shelling.

142 combat engagements in 24 hours: the fiercest battles on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on January 8, 142 combat engagements took place. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 15 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 58 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2982 kamikaze drones and carried out 3055 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 90 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Buhruvatka, Vilcha, Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders four times towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka; one combat engagement remains unfinished.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and in the area of Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Four assault actions by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction – the occupiers tried to advance near Siversk, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians advanced 16 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

Northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control, we are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad - Syrskyi08.01.26, 19:58 • 1764 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 27 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, a total of 81 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 55 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four units of automotive equipment, one quad bike, 14 UAVs, four units of special equipment, and hit eight shelters for enemy personnel.

- added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Rybne, Yehorivka, Sichneve, and in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka and Oleksandrograf. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the area of Varvarivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing. Yuliivka, Rizdvyanka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, and Zaliznychne suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement is currently ongoing in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions - no significant changes.

Ukrainian military hit a fuel and lubricants train in occupied Crimea and an enemy repair unit in Donetsk region08.01.26, 20:22 • 2160 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk