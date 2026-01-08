142 combat engagements in 24 hours: the fiercest battles on the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on January 8, 142 combat engagements took place. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 15 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 58 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2982 kamikaze drones and carried out 3055 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out 90 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of the settlements of Buhruvatka, Vilcha, Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders four times towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka; one combat engagement remains unfinished.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times in the direction of the settlements of Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and in the area of Novoselivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Four assault actions by enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction – the occupiers tried to advance near Siversk, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians advanced 16 times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

Northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control, we are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad - Syrskyi

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 27 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne. In some locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, a total of 81 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 55 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four units of automotive equipment, one quad bike, 14 UAVs, four units of special equipment, and hit eight shelters for enemy personnel. - added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Rybne, Yehorivka, Sichneve, and in the directions of the settlements of Ivanivka and Oleksandrograf. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the area of Varvarivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing. Yuliivka, Rizdvyanka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, and Zaliznychne suffered enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement is currently ongoing in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders three times in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions - no significant changes.

