Battle for Pokrovsk: over 7,000 occupiers eliminated in the agglomeration in five months - Air Assault Forces

01:04 PM • 2276 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 5880 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 8248 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 8256 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 79450 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 96349 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 37911 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37519 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33198 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27077 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 13577 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 12812 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 49341 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 11014 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideo08:12 AM • 6702 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 6332 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 79476 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 48361 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 85675 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 83751 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 2098 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 19057 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 20805 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 48361 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 21350 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Battle for Pokrovsk: over 7,000 occupiers eliminated in the agglomeration in five months - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

Defense Forces have eliminated over 7,000 Russians and wounded over 2,600 in the Pokrovsk agglomeration over the past 5 months. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed hundreds of enemy equipment, thwarting attempts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Battle for Pokrovsk: over 7,000 occupiers eliminated in the agglomeration in five months - Air Assault Forces

Since mid-summer, the Defense Forces have eliminated over 7,000 Russians and wounded over 2,600 in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, which became a target for the occupiers in 2025, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

In 2025, Pokrovsk became target No. 1 for the occupiers. Since mid-last summer, the enemy has intensified attempts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. But Ukrainian soldiers firmly held back the occupiers. As a result: over the past 5 months, the Defense Forces have eliminated over 7,000 Russians in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, and more than 2,600 have been wounded. Such a number of losses is comparable to the size of a division.

- reported the Air Assault Forces.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers, as indicated, destroyed hundreds of enemy armored, automotive, and motorcycle equipment. "And the enemy also announced the 'capture' of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad several times, thereby only confirming the falsity of their previous statements," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted.

"In 2026, the defenders of Pokrovsk continue the fight. Because where we are, there is Ukraine," emphasized the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report01.01.26, 10:06 • 2560 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Ukraine