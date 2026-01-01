Since mid-summer, the Defense Forces have eliminated over 7,000 Russians and wounded over 2,600 in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, which became a target for the occupiers in 2025, the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

In 2025, Pokrovsk became target No. 1 for the occupiers. Since mid-last summer, the enemy has intensified attempts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. But Ukrainian soldiers firmly held back the occupiers. As a result: over the past 5 months, the Defense Forces have eliminated over 7,000 Russians in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, and more than 2,600 have been wounded. Such a number of losses is comparable to the size of a division. - reported the Air Assault Forces.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers, as indicated, destroyed hundreds of enemy armored, automotive, and motorcycle equipment. "And the enemy also announced the 'capture' of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad several times, thereby only confirming the falsity of their previous statements," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted.

"In 2026, the defenders of Pokrovsk continue the fight. Because where we are, there is Ukraine," emphasized the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report