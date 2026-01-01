Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

In 2025, Russian occupiers suffered 418,170 killed and wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the occupiers lost the following over the past year:

Tanks - 1,816;

Armored combat vehicles - 3,806;

Artillery systems – 14,146;

MLRS – 331;

Air defense systems – 234;

Aircraft – 65;

Helicopters – 17;

Operational-tactical UAVs – 77,322;

Cruise missiles – 1,133;

Submarines – 1;

Automotive equipment – 39,743;

Special equipment – 363.

Every destroyed occupier, every burned tank brings us closer to a just peace – stated the General Staff.

Recall

In 2025, the Russians used over 60,000 guided aerial bombs, about 2,400 missiles, and over 100,000 drones. Air raid sirens sounded at least 19,033 times across Ukraine.