Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, Russian occupiers lost 418,170 killed and wounded. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported significant equipment losses, including 1,816 tanks and 3,806 armored combat vehicles.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
In addition, the occupiers lost the following over the past year:
- Tanks - 1,816;
- Armored combat vehicles - 3,806;
- Artillery systems – 14,146;
- MLRS – 331;
- Air defense systems – 234;
- Aircraft – 65;
- Helicopters – 17;
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 77,322;
- Cruise missiles – 1,133;
- Submarines – 1;
- Automotive equipment – 39,743;
- Special equipment – 363.
Every destroyed occupier, every burned tank brings us closer to a just peace
Recall
In 2025, the Russians used over 60,000 guided aerial bombs, about 2,400 missiles, and over 100,000 drones. Air raid sirens sounded at least 19,033 times across Ukraine.