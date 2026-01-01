$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 44251 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 54846 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 25256 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 26178 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 24619 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 22857 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31, 10:25 AM • 25358 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20925 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18393 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16641 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 44247 views
Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In 2025, Russian occupiers lost 418,170 killed and wounded. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported significant equipment losses, including 1,816 tanks and 3,806 armored combat vehicles.

Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report

In 2025, Russian occupiers suffered 418,170 killed and wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the occupiers lost the following over the past year:

  • Tanks - 1,816;
    • Armored combat vehicles - 3,806;
      • Artillery systems – 14,146;
        • MLRS – 331;
          • Air defense systems – 234;
            • Aircraft – 65;
              • Helicopters – 17;
                • Operational-tactical UAVs – 77,322;
                  • Cruise missiles – 1,133;
                    • Submarines – 1;
                      • Automotive equipment – 39,743;
                        • Special equipment – 363.

                          Every destroyed occupier, every burned tank brings us closer to a just peace

                          – stated the General Staff.

                          Recall

                          In 2025, the Russians used over 60,000 guided aerial bombs, about 2,400 missiles, and over 100,000 drones. Air raid sirens sounded at least 19,033 times across Ukraine.

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

