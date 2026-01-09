97 combat engagements recorded on the front, the enemy actively attacks in four directions

$42.990.27
01:30 PM • 2574 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 5638 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 3518 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 7474 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 4048 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 11303 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 12463 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13744 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11979 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12714 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 8838 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 30599 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 23232 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 6586 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 20586 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 49326 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 77360 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 52366 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 75196 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 101480 views
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ali Khamenei
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Lviv
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 54248 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 56914 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 78924 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 97479 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 138202 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

97 combat engagements recorded on the front, the enemy actively attacks in four directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front has reached 97, the enemy is actively operating in four directions. The defense forces are repelling attacks, battles continue in many settlements.

97 combat engagements recorded on the front, the enemy actively attacks in four directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 97. The enemy is actively operating in four directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Bohuslavka – our defenders repelled three attacks, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, and Myrny, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Platonivka once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one assault by the occupiers towards Stupochky was recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense 15 times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiya. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 26 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pidubne, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske, and two combat engagements are ongoing. Malomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with KABs.

In the Huliaipole direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the Russians to improve their position.

Over 1000 soldiers and 687 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day09.01.26, 07:32 • 3844 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk