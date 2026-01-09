97 combat engagements recorded on the front, the enemy actively attacks in four directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 97. The enemy is actively operating in four directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Bohuslavka – our defenders repelled three attacks, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, and Myrny, and one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Platonivka once.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one assault by the occupiers towards Stupochky was recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense 15 times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, and towards Novopavlivka and Filiya. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 26 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Pidubne, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and Krasnohirske, and two combat engagements are ongoing. Malomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with KABs.

In the Huliaipole direction, 16 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Zelene. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one unsuccessful attempt by the Russians to improve their position.

Over 1000 soldiers and 687 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day