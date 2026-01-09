Over 1000 soldiers and 687 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day

On January 8, Russian troops lost 1030 soldiers and 687 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.01.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1216930 (+1030) eliminated

tanks ‒ 11526 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23882 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 35892 (+18)

MLRS ‒ 1596 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1269 (0)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 102761 (+687)

cruise missiles ‒ 4137 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 73426 (+90)

special equipment ‒ 4037 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing more than 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.

