Over 1000 soldiers and 687 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day

January 8, 05:08 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYT
January 8, 09:40 PM
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch
January 8, 09:57 PM
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details
January 8, 10:20 PM
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reacts
January 8, 11:01 PM
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts
January 8, 11:26 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
January 8, 06:39 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 05:08 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
January 8, 03:30 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
January 7, 12:23 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kryvyi Rih
Venezuela
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
January 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
January 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
Over 1000 soldiers and 687 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On January 8, the Russian army lost 1030 servicemen and 687 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.01.26 amount to 1,216,930 personnel.

Over 1000 soldiers and 687 UAVs: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day

On January 8, Russian troops lost 1030 soldiers and 687 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1216930 (+1030) eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11526 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23882 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒ 35892 (+18)
          • MLRS ‒ 1596 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1269 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 102761 (+687)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4137 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 73426 (+90)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4037 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia overfulfilled the state order for long-range drones by 106%, producing more than 400 UAVs daily. The Russians plan to expand their unmanned systems troops to 210,000 servicemen by 2030.

                              Russia is prolonging the war, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on Ukraine – Zelenskyy
05.01.26, 19:55

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

