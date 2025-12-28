Russian forces launched 38 airstrikes and carried out 2,539 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 186 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders launched 38 air strikes, dropping 102 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2,780 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,539 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as transmitted by UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, on the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have tried 45 times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka, Vilne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 146 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 100 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed two units of automotive equipment, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of special equipment, and also hit two units of automotive equipment, a UAV control point, and three shelters for enemy personnel. - the post says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy also carried out 97 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka and towards Hryhorivka and Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out three assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders towards Kupyansk, Pishchane and Mala Shapkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times near the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, Myrny and towards the settlements of Lyman, Zakitne, Druzhliubivka, Dibrova, Ozerne and Drobycheve. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling one enemy attack.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through four times in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 25 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Kleban-Byk and towards Sofiivka, Stepanivka, Berestok.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Rybne, Oleksandrograf and towards the settlements of Iskra, Khoroshe, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Ivanivka, Sosnivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 17 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, Dorozhnianka, Bilohirya and towards Varvarivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units stopped nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Plavni and towards Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Fierce battles continue in Huliaipole, part of the city is under the control of Russian troops. The occupiers are actively storming positions, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding a significant part of the city, inflicting tangible losses on the enemy.

Russian troops are accumulating and consolidating in the south of Pokrovsk, trying to enter the northern part of the city. The occupiers are also trying to penetrate Myrnograd with small sabotage and reconnaissance groups.