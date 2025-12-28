Situation in Huliaipole is quite difficult, but the Russian Federation's statement that they captured the city is not true - Voloshyn

$41.930.00
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 6294 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 25007 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 39822 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 38302 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 30457 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26071 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21572 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42491 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39874 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
Popular news
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in FranceDecember 28, 01:51 AM • 9350 views
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 8674 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 20013 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideoDecember 28, 04:49 AM • 10704 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity07:20 AM • 7664 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 24070 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 66569 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 118225 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 53023 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 83238 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 12304 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 22707 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 66568 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 25029 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 24423 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Shahed-136

Situation in Huliaipole is quite difficult, but the Russian Federation's statement that they captured the city is not true - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, denied the Russian command's statements about the capture of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian units are in the city and its western outskirts, despite intense enemy attacks.

Situation in Huliaipole is quite difficult, but the Russian Federation's statement that they captured the city is not true - Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, refuted the statement by the Russian command that they had allegedly captured Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia, emphasizing that Ukrainian units are in the city and on its western outskirts. The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine announced this on the air of a telethon on Sunday, UNN reports.

The situation is quite difficult, also because the enemy is striking with drones and aviation, using guided aerial bombs and trying to completely destroy any buildings, any fortifications that are in this city, but our units are in Huliaipole, they are also on the western outskirts, in other places of Huliaipole, so the statement of the Russian high military-political command that they have already taken this city under their control - it does not correspond to reality

- Voloshyn emphasized.

Recall

On December 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that "the highest political leadership of the aggressor state is again resorting to spreading fake statements about significant 'successes' of the Russian army on the battlefield. In reality, reports from the Kremlin about the capture of the cities of Huliaipole and Myrnograd are not confirmed by facts."

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole