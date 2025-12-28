Situation in Huliaipole is quite difficult, but the Russian Federation's statement that they captured the city is not true - Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, refuted the statement by the Russian command that they had allegedly captured Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia, emphasizing that Ukrainian units are in the city and on its western outskirts. The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine announced this on the air of a telethon on Sunday, UNN reports.

The situation is quite difficult, also because the enemy is striking with drones and aviation, using guided aerial bombs and trying to completely destroy any buildings, any fortifications that are in this city, but our units are in Huliaipole, they are also on the western outskirts, in other places of Huliaipole, so the statement of the Russian high military-political command that they have already taken this city under their control - it does not correspond to reality - Voloshyn emphasized.

Recall

On December 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that "the highest political leadership of the aggressor state is again resorting to spreading fake statements about significant 'successes' of the Russian army on the battlefield. In reality, reports from the Kremlin about the capture of the cities of Huliaipole and Myrnograd are not confirmed by facts."