01:19 PM • 1264 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon
11:20 AM • 12581 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 12789 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 31875 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 43956 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 52486 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 52795 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 49125 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 62829 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 84229 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
"Heavy fighting continues": Defense Forces control Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole. Heavy fighting continues.

The Defense Forces control Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole, heavy fighting continues, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The SOF controls Rodynske. I will also add that the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole. Heavy fighting continues.

- wrote Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's CPD.

Addition

The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the settlement of Rodynske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, despite the lies of Russian propaganda.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole