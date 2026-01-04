"Heavy fighting continues": Defense Forces control Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole. Heavy fighting continues.
The Defense Forces control Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole, heavy fighting continues, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The SOF controls Rodynske. I will also add that the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole. Heavy fighting continues.
Addition
The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the settlement of Rodynske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, despite the lies of Russian propaganda.