The Defense Forces control Rodynske, the enemy has not taken control of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Huliaipole, heavy fighting continues, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Sunday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold the settlement of Rodynske in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, despite the lies of Russian propaganda.