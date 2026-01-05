80 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions are the hottest

$42.290.12
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 8126 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
12:32 PM • 11107 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 24837 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 75951 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 60979 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:52 PM
January 4, 03:39 PM • 87585 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 03:39 PM
January 4, 11:20 AM • 94754 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 11:20 AM
January 4, 09:34 AM • 66521 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 09:34 AM
January 4, 02:44 AM • 69541 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 4, 02:44 AM
Popular news
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
January 5, 05:49 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor
09:55 AM
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant
11:49 AM
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about
12:22 PM
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
12:50 PM
Publications
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 3634 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 13006 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 75974 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
January 3, 10:58 PM
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM
80 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions are the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Since the beginning of the current day, 80 combat engagements have taken place on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is also more active in the Huliaipole direction, where five battles are ongoing.

80 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions are the hottest

80 battles have taken place at the front since the beginning of the current day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Huliaipole direction, which was the hottest the day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on January 5, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

- reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Ryzhivka, Budky, Bezsalyvka, Stara Huta of Sumy Oblast; Khrynivka of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance twice towards Kurylovka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Zakitne, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 12 enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Hryshyne, Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 20 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Uspenivka, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. Five more engagements are still ongoing. Zheleznichne and Rizdvyanka were subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

229 battles on the front, Huliaipole direction is the hottest: General Staff updated the map05.01.26, 08:43 • 3250 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk