80 battles on the front: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions are the hottest

80 battles have taken place at the front since the beginning of the current day, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy is also more active in the Huliaipole direction, which was the hottest the day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on January 5, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Ryzhivka, Budky, Bezsalyvka, Stara Huta of Sumy Oblast; Khrynivka of Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance twice towards Kurylovka and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Zakitne, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 12 enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Hryshyne, Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 20 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Uspenivka, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. Five more engagements are still ongoing. Zheleznichne and Rizdvyanka were subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

229 battles on the front, Huliaipole direction is the hottest: General Staff updated the map