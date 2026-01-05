229 battles on the front, Huliaipole direction is the hottest: General Staff updated the map

229 battles took place on the front line yesterday, the hottest was the Huliaipole direction, where 65 Russian attacks were repelled, another 54 were stopped in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on January 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 229 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 62 air strikes, dropped 185 guided aerial bombs, and used one missile. In addition, they carried out 4,016 shellings, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,232 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Pryluky, Zelene, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery systems, an electronic warfare system, and two enemy UAV control points," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 99 shellings, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipky, Fyholivka, and towards Izbytske and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pershotravneve, and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoselivka, Kolodiazhne, and Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Dronivka, Siversk, and Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, Solodke, and Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 65 Russian attacks in the areas of Zelene, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Dorozhnianka, and towards Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made eight attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Plavni, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were observed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses exceeded 1.2 million people: General Staff data for January 5