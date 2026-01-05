Enemy losses exceeded 1.2 million people: General Staff data for January 5

$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 16784 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 31495 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 51835 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 37283 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 48568 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 55089 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 60297 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 56396 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51479 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 67033 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Russia reports that the "Energiya" plant caught fire in Yelets after a drone attack
January 4, 06:50 PM • 11116 views
Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister
January 4, 07:05 PM • 4042 views
Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"
January 4, 07:24 PM • 3584 views
Vučić announced the resumption of operations of the sanctioned Serbian NIS refinery with a Russian stake
January 4, 07:43 PM • 3070 views
Over 150 combat engagements in 24 hours: Defense Forces repelled massive attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions
January 4, 08:17 PM • 5726 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM • 97868 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM • 116518 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM • 125566 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 261388 views
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 261388 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM • 197313 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Tyson Fury
United States
Venezuela
Iran
Ukraine
Denmark
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM • 15177 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM • 13108 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM • 14774 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
January 3, 10:58 PM • 24724 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM • 71790 views
Enemy losses exceeded 1.2 million people: General Staff data for January 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 990 occupiers, bringing the total losses of the Russian army to 1,212,520 military personnel. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in drones and artillery.

Enemy losses exceeded 1.2 million people: General Staff data for January 5

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces. As of the morning of January 5, 2026, the personnel of the Russian army decreased by another 990 people, and the total number of losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached about 1,212,520 military personnel, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a significant amount of enemy weaponry. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in drones and artillery. Official figures for equipment losses over the last day:

  • Artillery systems: +29 units (total 35,785);
    • Operational-tactical UAVs: +704 units (total 100,564);
      • Automotive equipment and fuel tankers: +169 units (total 72,945);
        • Tanks: +8 units (total 11,507);
          • Armored combat vehicles: +2 units (total 23,857);
            • MLRS: +2 units (total 1,592);
              • Special equipment: +1 unit (total 4,036).

                No changes were recorded in air defense systems, aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and naval fleet over the past day. Data on losses are constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities in many directions remains high. 

                Battle for Pokrovsk: over 7,000 occupiers eliminated in the agglomeration in five months - Air Assault Forces01.01.26, 15:06 • 3480 views

                Stepan Haftko

                War in Ukraine
                Technology
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine