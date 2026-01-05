Enemy losses exceeded 1.2 million people: General Staff data for January 5

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces. As of the morning of January 5, 2026, the personnel of the Russian army decreased by another 990 people, and the total number of losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached about 1,212,520 military personnel, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated a significant amount of enemy weaponry. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in drones and artillery. Official figures for equipment losses over the last day:

Artillery systems: +29 units (total 35,785);

Operational-tactical UAVs: +704 units (total 100,564);

Automotive equipment and fuel tankers: +169 units (total 72,945);

Tanks: +8 units (total 11,507);

Armored combat vehicles: +2 units (total 23,857);

MLRS: +2 units (total 1,592);

Special equipment: +1 unit (total 4,036).

No changes were recorded in air defense systems, aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and naval fleet over the past day. Data on losses are constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities in many directions remains high.

Battle for Pokrovsk: over 7,000 occupiers eliminated in the agglomeration in five months - Air Assault Forces