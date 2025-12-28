Occupiers are trying to gain a foothold in the south of Pokrovsk and penetrate Myrnohrad

Russians are accumulating and entrenching themselves in the south of Pokrovsk and trying to enter the northern part of the city, and the occupiers are also trying to "infiltrate" Myrnohrad. This was reported by Serhiy Okishev, spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

If we talk about Pokrovsk, the Russians are now accumulating, entrenching themselves in the southern part of the city up to the railway track and trying to cross it, and in small groups enter the northern part of Pokrovsk. Using bad weather conditions, they are partially succeeding. However, recently there was clear weather – our pilots, artillerymen, search and strike groups worked perfectly and inflicted insane losses on the enemy in personnel. – Okishev noted.

In addition, according to him, the enemy is also present in Myrnohrad – mostly small sabotage and reconnaissance groups are operating there, trying to "infiltrate" and then bring in their reserves.

Recall

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Kovalenko stated that battles for Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad are ongoing. The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk, and the enemy is resorting to propaganda in Myrnohrad.