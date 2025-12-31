$42.220.15
December 30, 06:06 PM
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

December 30, 03:27 PM
149 combat engagements on the front: the enemy launched 58 airstrikes and 3495 shellings on the last day of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

149 combat engagements were recorded on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war on December 30. The enemy launched three missile and 58 air strikes, carried out 3495 shellings and 5791 kamikaze drone attacks.

149 combat engagements on the front: the enemy launched 58 airstrikes and 3495 shellings on the last day of 2025

On the last day of 2025, 149 combat engagements were recorded on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Yesterday, December 30, the enemy launched three missile and 58 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 165 guided aerial bombs, carried out 3495 shellings, including 62 from multiple rocket launchers and 5791 kamikaze drone attacks.

The enemy launched air strikes, in particular, on the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Boikove, Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Svyatopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

The aviation and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, one artillery piece, one warehouse and one UAV control point.

The situation on the fronts is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes yesterday, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 68 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske and Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, four combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the directions of the settlements of Bohuslavka, Pishchane, and Shyikivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Zarichne, Novoselivka, Yampil, and towards the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Druzhlyubivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three offensive actions of the invaders in the area of Dronivka and in the direction of Platonivka.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and towards the settlements of Sukhetske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Vyshneve, Pryvillia, Zlagoda, Rybne, and in the directions of Dobropillia, Oleksandrograf, and Danylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 24 attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1000 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized four tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 552 unmanned aerial vehicles, 127 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of December 31, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 127 attack UAVs of various types. The Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 101 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

