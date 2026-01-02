General Staff on the front situation: 45 combat engagements recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 45. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. In addition, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped two aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders twice, in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Izbytske. Russian invaders launched a missile strike on civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk direction, one combat engagement is currently ongoing in the area of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Zakitne and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor carried out one attack in the area of Minkivka, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Filya and towards Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, and Rybne; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, nine combat engagements were recorded in the area of Huliaipole and in the direction of Dobropillia and Zelene, six of which are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, two combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske. The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The Russian army suffered significant losses on the first day of the year: 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs