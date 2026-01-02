General Staff on the front situation: 45 combat engagements recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

$42.170.18
11:39 AM • 7984 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 14706 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 15093 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 53053 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 79712 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 60391 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 55478 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 183245 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 178289 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 58022 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Tags
Authors
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 13654 views
Ukrainian military under significant pressure in the south due to numerical superiority of Russian brigades - CNNJanuary 2, 05:15 AM • 4312 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 18580 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 3408:45 AM • 11350 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 14917 views
General Staff on the front situation: 45 combat engagements recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

During the day, 45 combat engagements were recorded, with the enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

General Staff on the front situation: 45 combat engagements recorded, enemy actively operating in three directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 45. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions. In addition, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped two aerial bombs, and also carried out 37 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders twice, in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Izbytske. Russian invaders launched a missile strike on civilian objects in the city of Kharkiv.

In the Kupyansk direction, one combat engagement is currently ongoing in the area of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Zakitne and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor carried out one attack in the area of Minkivka, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Filya and towards Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, and Rybne; one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, nine combat engagements were recorded in the area of Huliaipole and in the direction of Dobropillia and Zelene, six of which are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, two combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske. The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The Russian army suffered significant losses on the first day of the year: 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs02.01.26, 07:29 • 3672 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kharkiv