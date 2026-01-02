The Russian army suffered significant losses on the first day of the year: 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
January 1, 01:04 PM • 35675 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 53664 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 44259 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 42372 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 148319 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 145883 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 51949 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 43854 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 37392 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 30201 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.5m/s
84%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia officially called on the United States to stop pursuing the oil tanker Bella 1January 1, 08:06 PM • 8960 views
Trump abandons deployment of National Guard in major US citiesJanuary 1, 08:39 PM • 5010 views
Russia's economy enters stagnation: GDP growth in November is the lowest since the beginning of 2023January 1, 09:41 PM • 4248 views
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 1, 10:32 PM • 6250 views
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to UkraineJanuary 1, 11:07 PM • 14046 views
Publications
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 24121 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 41936 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 148320 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85112 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 110946 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kim Jong Un
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Estonia
Tallinn
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 26496 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 35130 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 35857 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 85112 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 35031 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Truth Social
Gold
Film

The Russian army suffered significant losses on the first day of the year: 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

On January 1, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.01.26 are estimated at 1,209,880 personnel.

The Russian army suffered significant losses on the first day of the year: 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs

On January 1, Russian troops lost 910 soldiers and 590 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1209880 (+910) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11494 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23851 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  35720 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒  1589 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1267 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  99043 (+590)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4137 (+1)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  72587 (+169)
                            • special equipment ‒  4035 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country  lies about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Myrnograd, as well as about control over half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

                              Putin threatens to continue the war if Ukraine does not "seek peace": fighting continues in the south and east27.12.25, 20:44 • 10924 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              New Year
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine