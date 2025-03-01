Pension indexation: how much will payments be increased from today
Kyiv • UNN
Starting March 1, 2025, pensions in Ukraine will be indexed by 11.5%. The average pension will increase from UAH 5789 to UAH 6,345, and the total expenditures of the Pension Fund will amount to UAH 908.2 billion.
Starting today, March 1, pensions will be indexed by 11.5% in Ukraine. The average pension in Ukraine will increase from UAH 5,789 to UAH 6,345, UNN reports.
Details
The Ministry of Finance reported that starting March 1, 2025, as in previous years, pensions will be indexed for all categories of pensioners.
This year, the indexation rate will be 11.5%. Under these conditions, the average pension in Ukraine will increase from UAH 5,789 to UAH 6,345.
Expenditures for pension indexation will be made within the budget expenditures of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the funds provided for in the State Budget of Ukraine for pensions for 2025.
"The Government continues to take all possible measures to ensure that more than 10 million Ukrainian pensioners receive their pensions in a timely manner and in full. Since one of the objectives of the indexation is to improve the financial situation of pensioners, the Ministry of Finance believes that it is fair to ensure the indexation of pensions for citizens who receive the lowest payments. We understand that pensions are the main source of income for our pensioners and their payment is a priority obligation to the elderly, so despite the war we continue to ensure their timely payment," Deputy Minister of Finance Roman Yermolychev commented.
Indexation is a mechanism for increasing the amount of payments from the state, which makes it possible to fully or partially compensate for the rise in the price of consumer goods and services over the past year.
Pension indexation in Ukraine is automatic and is carried out every year in March, starting in 2019.
Addendum
On February 10, the Pension Fund of Ukraine reportedthat the total amount of PFU expenditures for 2025 will amount to UAH 908.2 billion.
In January 2025, the monitoring service Opendatabot reported that the average pension in Ukraine reached 5789 UAH (132 EUR) at the end of 2024, with 26% of pensioners receiving less than 3000 UAH. Traditionally, pensioners in Kyiv have the highest payments, while those in Ternopil region have the lowest.