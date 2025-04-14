Transition to summer military uniform: when it will happen and what the Ministry of Defense is preparing for

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3282 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20865 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17236 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22275 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31391 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65287 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60943 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34142 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59698 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107042 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20865 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53996 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65287 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 60943 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167835 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25184 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21509 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23119 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24992 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27610 views
Transition to summer military uniform: when it will happen and what the Ministry of Defense is preparing for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6506 views

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are switching to summer uniforms when the temperature reaches +15°C. In 2025, UAH 23.6 billion is provided for material assets.

Transition to summer military uniform: when it will happen and what the Ministry of Defense is preparing for

Military personnel switch to summer uniforms when the warm season arrives, but there are no clearly established calendar dates. In addition to the established standard of summer uniforms, there are separate varieties for female soldiers and military naval forces, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

With the onset of the warm season, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations switch to summer uniforms. There are no clearly defined calendar terms for this – the change of form is carried out depending on weather conditions and temperature regime, in particular, if the temperature rises to +15°C

- the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It is noted that providing servicemen with high-quality and comfortable clothing is one of the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense.

Thanks to new approaches to planning, in particular, more effective forecasting of needs, improving procurement procedures and better coordination with suppliers, we were able to purchase and prepare stocks of summer uniforms for our military in advance, which will allow us to respond quickly to changes in weather conditions

- the Ministry said.

It is also reported that as of 2025, almost UAH 23.6 billion is provided for contracting clothing property by the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense "State Operator of the Rear".

Regulation of wearing military uniforms

All elements of the military uniform must meet the established standards, be properly fitted and kept in good condition.

The summer field uniform kit may include the following elements:

  • summer (trekking) socks;
    • short-sleeved T-shirt;
      • summer field suit;
        • field cap (combat cap) or summer field Panama;
          • high-top boots or summer sneakers;
            • trouser belt;
              • windproof and waterproof suit (during precipitation or wind);
                • combat shirt;
                  • summer scarf-pipe.

                    Syrskyi named the answers to the challenges of modern warfare: among them are effective asymmetric solutions against enemy FPV drones11.04.25, 10:40 • 9742 views

                    The Ministry of Defense also explained that the main properties of the summer military uniform are resistance to mechanical damage during tasks and at the same time convenience in wearing. Also, the T-shirt has moisture-absorbing and quick-drying properties, and the summer field suit has reinforced areas on the elbows, knees and shoulders.

                    Special summer form for women

                    Since 2024, DOT has been contracting summer uniforms specially designed for female soldiers. In particular, 65,000 such kits were purchased.

                    Uniform for the Ukrainian Navy

                    The uniform for servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy who have ship ranks is established by:

                    • command of the Ukrainian Navy;
                      • senior naval chiefs;
                        • seniors on raids;
                          • commanders of ship formations that are on a cruise or on combat duty.

                            The Ministry of Defense also noted that the regulation of wearing military uniforms is an important component of military discipline. In addition, its adaptation to weather conditions allows servicemen to perform their tasks more effectively.

                            Addition

                            The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine announced that funding of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains an undisputed priority of the department. All payments to the military are made on time and in full, and this will continue to be the case, and the information spreading in the media is not true.

                            Pavlo Zinchenko

                            Pavlo Zinchenko

