Transition to summer military uniform: when it will happen and what the Ministry of Defense is preparing for

Military personnel switch to summer uniforms when the warm season arrives, but there are no clearly established calendar dates. In addition to the established standard of summer uniforms, there are separate varieties for female soldiers and military naval forces, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

With the onset of the warm season, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations switch to summer uniforms. There are no clearly defined calendar terms for this – the change of form is carried out depending on weather conditions and temperature regime, in particular, if the temperature rises to +15°C - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It is noted that providing servicemen with high-quality and comfortable clothing is one of the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense.

Thanks to new approaches to planning, in particular, more effective forecasting of needs, improving procurement procedures and better coordination with suppliers, we were able to purchase and prepare stocks of summer uniforms for our military in advance, which will allow us to respond quickly to changes in weather conditions - the Ministry said.

It is also reported that as of 2025, almost UAH 23.6 billion is provided for contracting clothing property by the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense "State Operator of the Rear".

Regulation of wearing military uniforms

All elements of the military uniform must meet the established standards, be properly fitted and kept in good condition.

The summer field uniform kit may include the following elements:

summer (trekking) socks;

short-sleeved T-shirt;

summer field suit;

field cap (combat cap) or summer field Panama;

high-top boots or summer sneakers;

trouser belt;

windproof and waterproof suit (during precipitation or wind);

combat shirt;

summer scarf-pipe.

The Ministry of Defense also explained that the main properties of the summer military uniform are resistance to mechanical damage during tasks and at the same time convenience in wearing. Also, the T-shirt has moisture-absorbing and quick-drying properties, and the summer field suit has reinforced areas on the elbows, knees and shoulders.

Special summer form for women

Since 2024, DOT has been contracting summer uniforms specially designed for female soldiers. In particular, 65,000 such kits were purchased.

Uniform for the Ukrainian Navy

The uniform for servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy who have ship ranks is established by:

command of the Ukrainian Navy;

senior naval chiefs;

seniors on raids;

commanders of ship formations that are on a cruise or on combat duty.

The Ministry of Defense also noted that the regulation of wearing military uniforms is an important component of military discipline. In addition, its adaptation to weather conditions allows servicemen to perform their tasks more effectively.

