The government has announced new programs for large families
Kyiv • UNN
The government is planning new support programs for large families, including assistance in preparing children for school. The "municipal nanny" program is also being expanded.
Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych said that the government is preparing a number of innovations to support large families, in particular regarding the preparation of children for school. Zholnovych said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.
Details
"We had such a "Winter Support" package for large families, where we gave them 5,000 hryvnias for each child to prepare for winter. We are preparing a number of innovations. They are currently being discussed with the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance to support women in motherhood, and those families with children, with preparation for school, improved funding for the period when a woman is forced to take care of her child," Zholnovych said.
She noted that the government has also expanded the "municipal nannies" program, and in her opinion, the program will be expanded further.
Reminder
February 28 was the last day to apply for a payment of 1,000 hryvnias under the "Winter eSupport" program. Almost 14.4 million Ukrainians have already applied and will receive the corresponding payments.
