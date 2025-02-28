Last day of Winter eSupport: Shmyhal tells how many Ukrainians have applied for UAH 1000
Kyiv • UNN
February 28 is the last day to apply for Winter eHelp, and 14.4 million Ukrainians have already applied for the payment. The funds can be used until the end of the year, and other social programs will continue to operate.
Today, February 28, is the last day to apply for a UAH 1,000 payment under the Winter eHelp program. Almost 14.4 million Ukrainians have already applied and will receive the payments.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
Details
Today is the last day to apply for a payment of UAH 1000 under the Winter ePay program. However, the funds can be spent until the end of this year. Almost 14.4 million Ukrainians have already applied and will receive the payments. These are record numbers for the government program, which demonstrate its urgency and importance for our people. At the same time, other programs introduced as part of the Winter Support program will not end as soon as winter ends
According to him, the monthly teacher's allowance is being preserved, and nearly 500,000 teachers continue to receive it. The programs of free lunches and breakfasts for primary school students and subsidies for utility bills are also being continued.
“Affordable Medicines” will be expanded. We have already received 108 thousand applications for the eBook program. We continue to accept applications for rental subsidies for IDPs. This spring, we also plan to introduce new programs and expand existing social support for Ukrainian families
Recall
On December 1, Ukraine launched the Winter eSupport program. Using the Diia app, Ukrainians could apply for state aid in the amount of UAH 1000.