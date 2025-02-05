Up to UAH 30 billion was attracted to the state budget from domestic government bonds in January: where will the money go

In January, the state budget received up to UAH 30 billion through the issue of domestic government bonds. The funds are allocated for priority needs under martial law. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, UNN writes.

In January 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 29.5 billion from the issue of government bonds. Security and defense is the main area for allocating funds raised from the issue of domestic government bonds - the ministry said.

It is reported that the weighted average yield of hryvnia-denominated government bonds in January was 14.89%.

It is noted that investments in government bonds, along with international financial assistance, "continue to contribute to the country's financial stability in the face of a full-scale war.

International assistance to Ukraine in 2025: what the government expects

As of the beginning of February, there were more than UAH 1.85 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation. The largest share is held by commercial banks (47.4%) and the NBU (36.6%). The share of legal entities and individuals is 9.6% and 4.2%, respectively. The share of non-residents is 1.1%, insurance companies - 1.1%, and territorial communities - 0.02%.

The volume of investments by individuals increased by 25% over the year (January 31, 2025 to January 31, 2024), and by legal entities by 17%.

At the same time, the share of legal entities and individuals in the total volume of domestic government bonds increased compared to last year and amounted to 9.6% and 4.2%, respectively, as of the end of January 2025 (in January 2024 - 9.2% and 3.6%, respectively).

In total, during the martial law period, the Ministry of Finance raised almost UAH 1.5 trillion in equivalent from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions.

Domestic government bonds covered 30% of budget financing this year