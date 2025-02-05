Up to UAH 30 billion was attracted to the state budget from domestic government bonds in January: where will the money go

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17881 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63677 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102285 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105673 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123328 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102238 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106318 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102796 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89651 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111944 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106369 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 17881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123328 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152544 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4694 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106369 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138446 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140224 views
Actual
Up to UAH 30 billion was attracted to the state budget from domestic government bonds in January: where will the money go

Up to UAH 30 billion was attracted to the state budget from domestic government bonds in January: where will the money go

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25247 views

In January 2025, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 29.5 billion from the issue of government bonds. There are over UAH 1.85 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation, with commercial banks and the NBU holding the largest share.

In January, the state budget received up to UAH 30 billion through the issue of domestic government bonds. The funds are allocated for priority needs under martial law. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, UNN writes.

In January 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 29.5 billion from the issue of government bonds. Security and defense is the main area for allocating funds raised from the issue of domestic government bonds

- the ministry said.

It is reported that the weighted average yield of hryvnia-denominated government bonds in January was 14.89%.

Image

It is noted that investments in government bonds, along with international financial assistance, "continue to contribute to the country's financial stability in the face of a full-scale war.

International assistance to Ukraine in 2025: what the government expects01.01.25, 06:00 • 98333 views

As of the beginning of February, there were more than UAH 1.85 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation. The largest share is held by commercial banks (47.4%) and the NBU (36.6%). The share of legal entities and individuals is 9.6% and 4.2%, respectively. The share of non-residents is 1.1%, insurance companies - 1.1%, and territorial communities - 0.02%.

The volume of investments by individuals increased by 25% over the year (January 31, 2025 to January 31, 2024), and by legal entities by 17%. 

At the same time, the share of legal entities and individuals in the total volume of domestic government bonds increased compared to last year and amounted to 9.6% and 4.2%, respectively, as of the end of January 2025 (in January 2024 - 9.2% and 3.6%, respectively).  

Image

In total, during the martial law period, the Ministry of Finance raised almost UAH 1.5 trillion in equivalent from the placement of domestic government bonds at auctions.

Domestic government bonds covered 30% of budget financing this year04.10.24, 10:44 • 13178 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising