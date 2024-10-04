Domestic government bonds covered 30% of budget financing this year

As of October 1, 2024, 30% of Ukraine's state budget financing was provided by domestic government bonds, amounting to USD 10.1 billion.

Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

In 2024, 30% of Ukraine's state budget will be financed through the issuance of government bonds on the domestic market.

As of October 1, total budget financing amounted to USD 34.6 billion, of which USD 24.5 billion came from international partners and USD 10.1 billion from domestic government bonds.

In September, financing increased by $2.1 billion due to a bond issue, as well as by $11 million due to a tranche from the Council of Europe Development Bank.

Recall

The Ministry of Finance reports that during July , Ukrainian businesses and citizens increased their investments in government bonds by almost UAH 16 billion.