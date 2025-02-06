Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024 - Ministry of Finance

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16295 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63061 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102204 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105597 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123205 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102211 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129323 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103532 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116907 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 106257 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106257 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102727 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102727 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 89218 views

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 111843 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 106262 views

09:59 AM • 106262 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 16303 views

02:39 PM • 16303 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123207 views

09:20 AM • 123207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152486 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152486 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 4210 views

02:48 PM • 4210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 106262 views

09:59 AM • 106262 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 111843 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111843 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138423 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140201 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140201 views
Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024 - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25225 views

Ukraine's state and guaranteed debt reached $166.1 billion. The weighted average cost of debt decreased from 7.79% to 5.09%, and the maturity increased from 6.27 to 12.26 years.

The state and guaranteed debt of Ukraine has reached $166.1 billion. At the same time, Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of the expected GDP in 2024. This is reported by the Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

Details

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine as of December 31, 2024 amounted to UAH 6.98 trillion, which is equivalent to $166.1 billion. In particular, the state and state-guaranteed external debt reached UAH 5.05 trillion (72.3% of the total debt) or $120.1 billion, while the domestic debt - UAH 1.93 trillion (27.7%) or $46.0 billion.

According to preliminary calculations, Ukraine's public debt to expected GDP in 2024 is 87.9%

- reported by the Ministry of Finance.

Over the year, the amount of Ukraine's state and guaranteed debt increased by UAH 1.46 trillion ($20.7 billion), as indicated, "mainly due to an increase in long-term concessional financing from international partners".

The largest source of budget financing in 2024 was EU support: the debt on preferential loans from the European Union increased by UAH 600.5 billion ($11.1 billion), and the payments for servicing this debt will be compensated by the EU countries.

There is a tendency to increase the maturity of public debt and reduce its cost. Thus, since 2022, the weighted average cost of debt has decreased by 1.5 times (from 7.79% to 5.09%), and the maturity has doubled - from 6.27 to 12.26 years.

Image

Regarding the debt structure: 58% is accounted for by concessional loans from international financial organizations and governments of foreign countries, 28% - by domestic market securities, 12% - by external bonds, and 2% - by loans from commercial banks and financial institutions.

Image

In 2024, the Ministry of Finance held 201 auctions for the placement of government bonds, raising UAH 640 billion to cover the budget deficit. The refinancing rate of market government bonds as of December 31, 2024 was 167%, including 200% for hryvnia bonds, 115% in US dollars, and 83% in euros.

Up to UAH 30 billion was attracted to the state budget from domestic government bonds in January: where will the money go05.02.25, 15:51 • 25246 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

