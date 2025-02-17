Why gas stations may stop working on March 1: MP explains the reason

Starting March 1, 2025, the operation of gas stations in Ukraine may be suspended. This was stated by MP Nina Yuzhanina, reports UNN.

She emphasized the problems with the implementation of new requirements for payment transaction registers (PTRs).

The reason is that starting from March 1, only cash registers that generate fiscal receipts in the new form approved by Order of the Ministry of Finance No. 601 can be used - Yuzhanina noted.

At the same time, according to the MP, none of the cash registers have been finalized or updated.

Since the National Bank, the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service have not approved a new protocol for transferring information from cash registers to the State Tax Service, taking into account the new form of fiscal check. It is unknown when this will happen - said the MP.

The peculiarity of the situation is that only traditional (hardware) cash registers are allowed to be used at gas stations.

Thus, in the absence of updates, starting from March 1, gas stations will either have to stop working or violate the law and receive a fine of 150% of the cost of fuel sold.

I have repeatedly written that the deadline for issuing fiscal checks in the old form should be extended (at least for six months). But the Ministry of Finance does not hear me. Does the Ministry of Finance even realize the consequences of its decisions? And everyone will feel the government's inaction - summarized the MP.

Recall

The National Bank expects that in 2025 the cost of fuel will increase by more than 13% due to higher excise taxes.