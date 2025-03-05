The State Tax Service signed a memorandum with the State Financial Monitoring and the Bureau of Economic Security: Kravchenko explained what is anticipated
A trilateral memorandum on cooperation has been signed between the State Tax Service, the State Financial Monitoring, and the Bureau of Economic Security. The document provides for the exchange of information and experience to combat tax evasion and financial crimes.
The State Tax Service signed a tripartite Memorandum of Cooperation with the State Financial Monitoring and the Bureau of Economic Security, which provides for the exchange of information, sharing of experience, and clarification regarding areas of activity.
This was reported by the head of the STS Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.
We are intensifying the fight against financial crimes, tax evasion, money laundering, and the financing of terrorism. Together with the head of the State Financial Monitoring, Philip Pronin, and the acting director of the Bureau of Economic Security, Sergey Perkhun, we signed a tripartite Memorandum of Cooperation.
In particular, the memorandum provides for:
- the exchange of information between the STS, the State Financial Monitoring, and the Bureau of Economic Security;
- the creation of working groups if necessary to prepare and conduct joint events;
- the sharing of experience and clarification regarding areas of activity.
Such cooperation is important for the financial security of the state, especially in wartime conditions. Because this is funding for the defense of the country, our national security, and the implementation of social programs. State authorities must unite efforts in the fight against tax evasion and economic crimes
The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with the Ambassador of Belgium Luke Jacobs deepening cooperation between the tax authorities of the countries. Currently, more than 100 enterprises with Belgian capital operate in Ukraine.