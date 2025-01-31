ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36708 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72606 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103649 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106930 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125245 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102655 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko responded to those who cheered for his "failure": the plan for January was exceeded

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko responded to those who cheered for his "failure": the plan for January was exceeded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36890 views

The State Tax Service fulfilled its January revenue target by 114.8%, collecting UAH 76.1 billion to the state budget. VAT refunds increased 1.6 times year-on-year.

Revenue targets for January were fulfilled by 114.8%. In total, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 76.1 billion in payments controlled by the State Tax Service. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

January's results: spoiler alert - the plan was overfulfilled! All those who were rooting for me to "fail" as the new head of the State Tax Service can relax. No one has failed. As of 19:00, the revenue targets for January have been fulfilled by 114.8%. This is despite the fact that the VAT refund is 1.6 times higher than the actual refund in January 2024 

- Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that in total, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 76.1 billion from payments controlled by the State Tax Service.

"This is an additional UAH 9.8 billion to the targets set by the Ministry of Finance. Compared to January 2024, this is an additional UAH 15.1 billion or 24.8%. I am grateful to the taxpayers!" Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko cited the main indicators:

- VAT refunds amounted to UAH 15.5 billion. This is UAH 5.7 billion or 1.6 times more than the actual refund in January 2024.

- Significant overperformance on VAT. An additional UAH 4.0 billion of VAT (+11.8%) was received.

- The over-execution of excise tax on manufactured and imported excisable goods amounted to over UAH 2.0 billion (+28.0% of the plan)

In addition, the rate of tax invoice blocking decreased in January. Currently, it is 0.5% across Ukraine. Also, almost 5.5 thousand business entities were removed from the list of risky ones. Some people said that the implementation of the plan is not the primary task of the State Tax Service. Perhaps not for some people. But for the country, especially in times of war, it is critically important. This is money for the implementation of state budget programs, our best Armed Forces, healthcare, education, salaries and pensions 

- Kravchenko said.

Summing up, the head of the State Tax Service advised to keep all the hate about the priority of tax collection and overfulfillment of the plan to himself.

Kravchenko outlined the following plans:

- We continue to update the staff of the State Tax Service

- improve the quality of tax administration and destroy "schemes"

- Changing the situation with the enforcement of court decisions

- We are working to reasonably reduce the rate of blocking tax invoices and granting risky status to enterprises

- actively communicate with business

"Changes will continue, even if someone doesn't like it. I would advise all critics to find a more interesting hobby than predicting my failures," Kravchenko wrote.

Addendum

The head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko saidthat they are already working on changing the situation with the blocking of tax invoices. 

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko warned businesses that they will not be able to evade taxes or work in the shadows29.01.25, 17:43 • 32735 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

