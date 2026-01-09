In Prykarpattia, rescuers helped an ambulance carrying a sick child that got stuck in the snow

In Prykarpattia, due to heavy snowfall, an emergency medical care ambulance with a sick child got stuck on a snowy road while going to the hospital. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The incident occurred at night during difficult weather conditions, when the snow reached a significant height. An ambulance with a sick child could not continue moving on the snowy road. Rescuers promptly arrived to help the medics.

Night. Snow - knee-deep. And a small heart beating with hope to make it in time... In Prykarpattia, an ambulance with a sick child got stuck on a snowy road on the way to the hospital. In such moments, time stretches endlessly, and every minute is worth a life. Rescuers came to the rescue - the post says.

The State Emergency Service also added: "Despite the bad weather, they are next to people. Together with volunteer fire brigades, they have already helped 38 residents of the region, including six children. They pull out cars, eliminate the consequences of road accidents, and help those who desperately need it to get to medics."

Due to difficult weather conditions in Ukraine, 899 road accidents occurred in the past day, 153 of them with casualties. Restrictions on traffic are in effect in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

On January 9, cloudy weather with snow is expected in most of Ukraine. The air temperature will drop, and there will be black ice on the roads.